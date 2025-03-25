Defence hosts DRC Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Veterans on a working visit to South Africa, 24 to 27 Mar

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Veterans, Minister Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), is currently on a working visit to South Africa from 24 to 27 March 2025. This visit aims to further strengthen and enhance the longstanding bilateral defence relations between South Africa and the DRC.

During his visit, Minister Muadiamvita will engage with South Africa’s Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, as well as senior military officials on key areas of defence cooperation and bolstering strategic defence capabilities between the two nations.

Minister Motshekga emphasized the significance of the defence partnership between South Africa and the DRC, stating:

“The defence collaboration between South Africa and the DRC is of paramount importance, not just for our two countries, but for the broader African continent. This partnership is crucial for fostering peace, security and stability across the region.”

