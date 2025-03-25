Gauteng e-Government expands CCTV network with 193 new cameras in townships, informal settlements and hostels areas

In a significant move to boost security across vulnerable areas in Gauteng, the Gauteng Department of e-Government has installed an additional 193 CCTV cameras in Townships, Informal Settlements, and Hostels (TISH) areas. This expansion follows the success of the first two phases, which saw 300 cameras deployed. With the current financial year nearing its end, the department plans to install another 100 cameras, further strengthening security across the province.

The continuous efforts to enhance surveillance are part of a broader strategy to create safer and more resilient Gauteng. Gauteng’s MEC for e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, shared his satisfaction with the project’s progress, highlighting the importance of surveillance technology in ensuring public safety. “The expansion of CCTV surveillance in our townships and informal settlements is a key part of ensuring a safer Gauteng. We remain committed to improving the lives of our people through strategic technology solutions, and these security measures are essential to achieving that goal,” said MEC Dhlamini.

The benefits of these initiatives are being felt at the grassroots level. Lebogang Seroba, a community member from Sedibeng, one of the areas benefiting from the expanded CCTV network, spoke about tangible improvements. “The increase in surveillance cameras in our area has made a huge difference. We feel safer, and it’s clear that the government is committed to looking out for us,” said Lebogang.

The department has also partnered with Vumacam, a collaboration that has significantly accelerated the deployment of CCTV cameras. To date, the department has been given access to 6,299 cameras out of the 6,399 targeted. This gives more expansion of surveillance networks in high-priority areas of the province.

Alongside its focus on security, the Gauteng Department of e-Government has also made remarkable strides in ICT skills development. By the end of Quarter 3 in the current financial year, 4,281 individuals had benefited from various ICT training programs, well beyond the target of 3,500. This success is largely attributed to strategic partnerships with ICT institutions, including Microsoft, which have expanded the reach and scope of the program.

Enquiries

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

Email: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdate

