Trade, Industry and Competition hosts Colloquium on Intellectual Property and Technology Commercialisation in Pretoria, 26 to 27 Mar

Intellectual Property and Technology Commercialisation will come under spotlight during a colloquium that will be hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). The colloquium will be held under the theme Driving Innovation and Positioning Intellectual Property Commercialisation for a Better and Inclusive South Africa on Wednesday, 26 March and Thursday, 27 March 2025 at Heartfelt Arena, Pretoria from 9 am.

According to the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, the colloquium provides a platform to exchange ideas and experiences on addressing challenges hindering successful technology commercialisation and what measures can be taken to address these challenges.

Tau notes that the session will focus on enhancing awareness and understanding of IP, technology management, and the commercialisation process. He adds that discussions will cover the advancement of new technologies and their impact on the IP landscape and the commercialisation of these innovations. Additionally, he says the session will explore strategies for innovating, scaling, and commercialising more effectively during and after a pandemic, among other topics.

“The National System of Innovation stakeholders will exchange ideas and share experiences on overcoming challenges in intellectual property and technology commercialisation. The key focus areas include addressing barriers to successful commercialisation, improving access to venture capital funding, enhancing knowledge of equity structures, and creating effective market channels,” notes Tau.

The session will bring together international and local expert speakers in the field of IP and TC, including practitioners from technology transfer office, industry such as technology brokers, technology consultants, commercialisation specialists, IP Merchant Banks, venture capitalists, incubators and fund finders. Significantly, the session will also draw participations of high school and tertiary students as to instil interest of IP.

“The learners will participate in an interactive session where they will be taken through the exciting journey of IP and technology development. This session will stimulate and harness a culture of innovation and creativity amongst South African school learners, build a future generation that will be ready and attuned to the skills needs of the 4IR and be a generation of job creators rather than job seekers”, adds Tau.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include technology development and commercialisation; intellectual property in successful commercialisation of products and services; understanding IP Rights and their role in technology transfer and economic growth; Protection and Commercialisation of Public Research Results and challenges of IP protection from the viewpoint of the IP developers and users.

The colloquium will have exhibition stands for innovators to display their products and services and able to stimulate interest to other potential innovators. The exhibition will be used to showcase support offered by government to innovators through different funding instrument such Khoebo Innovation Promotion Programme, Support Programme for Industrial Innovation and Technology and Human Resources for Industry Programme and other innovators.

