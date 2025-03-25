Beam Global Enters Middle Eastern Market Through Partnership with Solvana

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced its strategic partnership with Solvana, a subsidiary of Greentech LLC, to expand Beam Global’s presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This partnership supports the region’s growing need for specialized renewable energy, storage, and water treatment solutions, with a focus on electrifying transportation and enhancing energy security.

Solvana and Beam Global are currently working together to deliver the first BeamWell™ products into Jordan where they are intended to provide lifesaving assistance in Gaza. The BeamWell™ product generates solar-powered electricity for cooking and refrigeration; provides clean drinking water through an integrated desalination plant; and comes equipped with four highly ruggedized Benzina Zero Duo electric mopeds which will provide e-mobility for the delivery of food, water and medical supplies to people in need in the region.

Solvana was established to meet the urgent regional demand for sustainable solutions, especially in response to crisis situations. Solvana’s vision is to become a leader in the MENA region for specialized solar-powered systems, including EV charging, water treatment, and other critical infrastructure. In addition to providing crisis response solutions, Solvana targets growth markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Algeria with specialized solar-powered and EV charging products.

Dr. Wissam Rabadi, former Minister of Jordan's Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and Dr. Basim Saleh, CEO of Greentech LLC, lead Solvana. Their expertise and deep regional connections position Solvana as a pivotal partner for Beam Global’s entry into MENA markets.

"We are honored to partner with Solvana and work alongside leaders like Dr. Wissam Rabadi and Dr. Basim Saleh," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "The MENA region is experiencing significant growth in electrification, and we see a profound opportunity to grow Beam Global’s business in this region both through our lifesaving product, BeamWell™, and through the deployment of our portfolio of renewably energized products and smart cities solutions.”

The MENA region is set to attract one trillion dollars of renewable energy investments by 2030 according to ZAWYA by the London Stock Exchange Group. The electric vehicle market in the Middle East and Africa is set for substantial growth. The region's EV sector is projected to reach approximately $52.24 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7% from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing government initiatives, sustainability goals, and rising consumer demand for clean transportation options.

"Beam Global has a portfolio of products which are ideally suited to solve infrastructure challenges in our region," said Dr. Basim Saleh, CEO of Solvana. "After almost 20 years of involvement in government and energy projects, our relationships span leadership across the region. We look forward to bringing Beam Global’s value to our existing and new relationships, and to providing robust and scalable solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security, and smart cities solutions. Our first combined engagement, bringing BeamWell™ to the civilian population of Gaza, provides an excellent example of the profound change that these new technologies can deliver. We believe our timing is excellent, and we are delighted to sign this agreement with Beam Global."

Through this partnership, Beam Global and Solvana aim to take advantage of investment in off-grid infrastructure and the EV market across the MENA region. Beam Global’s solutions, proven successful in the U.S. and internationally, can be rapidly deployed to enhance energy security, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and meet the unique needs of communities throughout the region.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in Beam Global’s mission to grow its global presence in markets that constitute significant opportunities for growth.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

About Solvana

Solvana is a subsidiary of Greentech LLC, which was established to focus on providing specialized energy and water solutions for the MENA region, with a focus on humanitarian and innovative solutions for emerging industries. Established in 2008, Greentech LLC is a leading water-energy-food-environment nexus project developer and service provider. Greentech focuses on identifying synergies between renewable energy solutions, efficient water use, smart agriculture, and the importance of mitigation and adaptation to the survival of our species.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Andy Lovsted

+1-858-335-8465

Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1-858-799-4583

IR@BeamForAll.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.