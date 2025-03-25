Moeve Joins Global Impact Coalition to Drive Sustainable Industry Transformation

Moeve joins Global Impact Coalition Jose Maria Solana, Moeve Chemicals CEO and Charlie Tan, GIC CEO Global Impact Coalition Logo

Energy leader expands GIC’s value chain reach and joins efforts to scale low-carbon solutions

Sustainability requires deep collaboration across industries, and joining the Global Impact Coalition enables us to work alongside leaders in the chemical value chain to accelerate the transformation.” — José María Solana, Executive Vice President of Chemicals at Moeve

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) , a CEO-led collaborative platform committed to enabling a net-zero chemicals future, is pleased to welcome Moeve as its newest member. Formerly known as Cepsa, Moeve is a global company with over €25 billion in annual revenue, dedicated to advancing sustainable solutions across energy, chemicals, and mobility. This partnership highlights the importance of cross-sector collaboration in developing sustainable and commercially viable solutions to reduce emissions across the chemical industry, accelerating the transition to a circular and low-carbon economy.Moeve’s membership expands GIC’s reach further upstream in the value chain, bringing critical expertise from the energy sector into sustainable chemical production. The company’s 2030 Positive Motion strategy includes an €8 billion investment plan, with over 60% dedicated to sustainable businesses such as green hydrogen, second-generation biofuels, and renewable chemicals. Moeve’s expertise in these areas will be instrumental in shaping industry-wide sustainability solutions.As part of GIC, Moeve will participate in multiple working groups, starting with sustainable olefins. This collaboration, which underscores the growing need for integrated solutions spanning multiple industries, from energy to advanced materials, will enable the energy company to continue advancing on the development of technologies to produce e-SAF.José María Solana, Executive Vice President of Chemicals at Moeve, commented, "Sustainability requires deep collaboration across industries, and joining the Global Impact Coalition enables us to work alongside leading companies in the chemical value chain to accelerate sustainable transformation. We look forward to contributing our expertise in second generation biofuels and low-carbon feedstocks to drive meaningful progress in the industry."Welcoming Moeve to the Global Impact Coalition, CEO Charlie Tan said, "Moeve brings a unique perspective to the Global Impact Coalition, broadening our value chain reach into upstream energy and new sustainable product solutions. Their expertise in green hydrogen, biofuels, and sustainable chemicals will strengthen our collective efforts to reduce emissions and enhance circularity."In addition, Carlos Barrasa, Executive Vice President of Commercial & Clean Energies at Moeve, highlighted, “At Moeve, we consider joining this platform very positive, as it will allow us to delve into the study and promotion of synthetic fuels such as e-SAF, whose importance will increase in the coming years in line with the goals set by the EU and our strategy to help decarbonize our clients.”Incubated at the World Economic Forum , GIC was founded by leading global chemical companies to accelerate the transition to a circular and net-zero future. By fostering collaborative projects and developing new business models, GIC provides a platform for co-creation and commercialization of transformative technologies.Moeve’s addition to the Global Impact Coalition marks a significant step in bridging the gap between the energy and chemical industries, reinforcing GIC’s role in driving systemic change for a more sustainable future.About Global Impact Coalition:The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) is a collaborative platform enabling the chemical industry and value chain to advance towards a circular and net-zero emissions future. Incubated at the World Economic Forum, GIC is a nonprofit coalition guided by global industry leaders including BASF, SABIC, Clariant, Covestro, LG Chem, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Moeve, Sabanci, Syensqo, Siemens Energy and SUEZ. As the industry’s first ever CEO-led coalition, the GIC’s members collaborate to address sustainability challenges that cannot be effectively tackled alone. The GIC provides a cross-industry platform to co-develop and scale-up new technologies and innovative business models to reduce carbon emissions and advance circularity along the value chain. For more information, visit www.GlobalImpactCoalition.com or LinkedIn @GlobalImpactCoalition.About Moeve:Moeve is a global company comprising over 11,000 employees, committed to sustainable energy and mobility, with the ambition to drive Europe’s energy transition and accelerate decarbonisation both within the company and for its customers.After leading the energy sector as Cepsa for more than 90 years, the company launched its new brand, Moeve, in October 2024. This new identity reflects the acceleration of its transformation to lead in the production of sustainable energy powered by green molecules, including green hydrogen and second-generation biofuels, as well as sustainable chemical products. It is also developing an extensive network of ultrafast electric chargers in Spain and Portugal to boost sustainable mobility.Through its 2030 Positive Motion strategic plan, Moeve is working to transform mobility and energy to create a better world, ensuring today’s energy supply while focusing on sustainable energy solutions for the future.For more information, visit www.moeveglobal.com or LinkedIn @moeve.

