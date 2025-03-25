Bag the marvelous smart gadgets at can’t-miss deals for home refreshment: EZVIZ unwraps steep discounts on sought-after products and in-house innovations, bringing whole-year comfort

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a worldwide trusted smart home brand, kicks off the season with an exciting spring sale, making it easier than ever to upgrade home security and smart living. Recognizing home as the pivot of life, EZVIZ offers incredible discounts on its extensive range of products. Whether enhancing security, improving accessibility or bringing more intelligence to daily routines, there’s an eye-catching product that suits every household’s needs.





EZVIZ’s Spring Sale runs from March 25 to 31 on its online shop Amazon UK. For all homeowners looking to take better care of their loved ones and themselves in the coming year, here are some supreme offers:

RS20 Pro Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo – now ￡449.99, was ￡799.99

The RS20 Pro takes home cleaning to a new level with its full automation and exceptional performance. Featuring the auto-installing and detaching mops, it smartly switches between hard floors and carpets, ensuring optimal care for every surface. The patented 3-in-1 rolling brush effectively tackles dust, debris, and hair, while the 7200Pa suction removes dirt from deep within carpets and hard-to-reach areas. Designed for complete hands-free maintenance, the all-in-one base station empties dust, washes mops, and refills water and cleaning solution, making the RS20 Pro always ready for the next cleaning.

C8c Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now ￡39.99, was ￡69.99

A powerful yet budget-friendly upgrade for outdoor security, the C8c offers crystal-clear 3K viewing with a pan-tilt design that eliminates blind spots, ensuring no area is left uncovered. AI-powered detection and auto-tracking capture every movement with pinpoint accuracy. Built to withstand all weather conditions, it provides 24/7 protection with color night vision and deters intruders with a strobe light and siren for added peace of mind.

CP3 Pro Video Doorbell – now ￡49.99, was ￡79.99

A reliable doorkeeper that keeps users informed of what’s happening on the porch. The CP3 Pro provides a head-to-toe view in 2K resolution, day or night. With instant notifications, users easily identify who's at the door and communicate with them from anywhere, with the added option to change their voice for extra privacy. Prioritizing the front door security, it alerts users if someone tampers with the door, ensuring peace of mind at all times.

A photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3088e420-4689-4bc8-af88-170bb07b855c

