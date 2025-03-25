CE to visit Hainan for Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025

MACAU, March 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will lead a Government delegation to visit Hainan Province, for the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, on Thursday (27 March).

Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 takes as its theme “Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future” and will be held from today (25 March) until Friday (28 March).

The topics for this year’s forum cover four categories: 1. The Bigger Picture: Building Trust and Promoting Cooperation in a Fast-Changing World; 2. Promoting Growth: Re-balancing Globalization for Inclusive Development; 3. Shaping the Future: Accelerating the SDGs for More Effective Responses to Global Challenges; and 4. Identifying New Drivers: Strengthening AI Application and Governance for Innovation-Driven Development.

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Liu Xianfa, will join the Macao delegation as an adviser.

Other members of the Government delegation include the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.

While Mr Sam is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.