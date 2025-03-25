Global Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Reaching new heights, the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market continues to grow, with global projections forecasting a strong 9.4% compound annual growth rate CAGR bringing it from $3.51 billion in 2024 to $3.84 billion in 2025. This expansion is attributable to societal factors like an aging population, a rise in diabetes cases, and greater general awareness of chronic diabetic complications, alongside more systemic influences like increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing healthcare infrastructure. Into the future, the market size of diabetic peripheral neuropathy remains robust, expected to reach $5.43 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 9.1%.

What factors contribute to this anticipated growth, and how is the market adapting to developing trends?

Market forecasts see an increase in sedentary lifestyles, state initiatives and funding, and the prevalence of neuropathy risk factors as key drivers of growth in coming years. Improving diagnostic accuracy and expanding support for early detection and prevention also play significant parts in the market’s continual expansion. Among the most significant trends in the forecast period, note advancements in diagnostic technologies, greater investment in research and development, and a collective focus on collaborative research and development.

What Drives The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Growth?

A more unexpected driver of growth in the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market arises from obesity and related health issues. As global lifestyle changes and awareness campaigns lead to an increased demand for preventative and treatment solutions, the market is poised to benefit. The obesity epidemic brings the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market a unique challenge and an opportunity—navigating nerve damage caused by obesity. On introducing targeted interventions, it improves the overall patient well-being and quality of life. For example, in 2022 alone, WHO data revealed that 43% of adults aged 18 and over were classified as overweight, with 16% living with obesity. This trend extends to the younger age groups too, with alarming rates of obesity noted in children under five, and among adolescents aged 5 to 19 years.

Who Are The Key Players In The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

Major industry players like Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., and many others play integral roles in advancing this market. In recent times, these businesses have zeroed in on technological innovations to treat neuropathic pain. One such development is the NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitors. By blocking pain signals in sensory neurons, these inhibitors offer a non-opioid solution for managing neuropathic pain—one that can significantly improve the quality of life for patients.

How Is The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by disease into Type 2 and Type 1 diabetic peripheral neuropathy, and further divided into treatments pain management drugs, gene therapies, therapy types antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and patient populations adult, geriatric. Type 2 diabetic peripheral neuropathy also categorizes into sensory, motor, and autonomic neuropathy; Type 1 diabetic peripheral neuropathy distills into distal symmetric, mononeuropathy, and polyradiculopathy.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

Regionally, North America led the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market in 2024 with Asia-Pacific projecting as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

