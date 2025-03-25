Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Diabetes Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Anticipated Market Size And Growth Rate Of The Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market?

The global diabetes diagnostics market has recently marked significant growth, poised to escalate from $25.39 billion in 2024 to $27.39 billion in 2025, registering a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, a rising geriatric population, the surge in adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic tools, a burgeoning prevalence of obesity, and the escalation of sedentary lifestyles.

What Is Projected for the Future of the Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market?

Further, the diabetes diagnostics market is forecasted to witness robust growth over the next few years, potentially catapulting to $36.72 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.6%. The primary forces driving this anticipated growth include the growing adoption of insulin pumps, advancements in diabetes technologies, a rise in unhealthy lifestyle choices, an escalating prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, significant trends in the forecast period include advancements in biosensor technology, diagnostic technologies, personalized medicine, and targeted therapies, and refined technologies in in vitro diagnostic products.

What are the Key Market Drivers for the Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market?

Notably, the surge in obesity prevalence is expected to fuel the growth of the diabetes diagnostics market going forward. Obesity, an excessive accumulation of body fat, increases the risk of various health conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes. Factors like sedentary lifestyles, amplified consumption of processed and high-calorie foods, genetic predispositions, and limited physical activity contribute to higher obesity prevalence. Diabetes diagnostics plays a crucial role in managing obesity by unveiling insulin resistance and glucose metabolism issues early, therefore facilitating timely interventions to restrict weight gain and prevent associated health complications.

Who are the Prominent Market Leaders in the Diabetes Diagnostics Market?

Key players operating in this market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, DexCom Inc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Ypsomed AG, LifeScan Inc, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, ARKRAY Inc, Optos plc, Bioland Technology Ltd, PTS Diagnostics Inc, AgaMatrix Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc, and DarioHealth Corp.

What Key Trends Have Transformed the Diabetes Diagnostics Market?

The diabetes diagnostics market is being reshaped by innovative trends and evolving technologies. Major players are emphasizing the development of innovative products, such as gestational diabetes diagnostic tools, to augment their product portfolio and meet the rising demands for early detection and management of diabetes during pregnancy. For instance, DirectSens GmbH, a biotechnology company based in Austria, released the XpressGT RUO kit in August 2024; an advanced biosensor tool designed to detect insulin resistance-related conditions such as gestational diabetes.

How is the Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market Segmented?

By Product Type: Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Lancets, Test Strips, and Other Product Types

By Diabetes Type: Diabetes I, Diabetes II, Gestational Diabetes

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments also include:

By Blood Glucose Meters: Traditional Blood Glucose Meters, Smart Blood Glucose Meters, Bluetooth-enabled Blood Glucose Meters

By Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices: Wearable CGM Systems, Implantable CGM Systems, Flash Glucose Monitoring Devices

By Lancets: Single-use Lancets, Multi-use Lancets

By Test Strips: Standard Test Strips, Smart Test Strips

By Other Product Types: Hemoglobin A1c Testing Kits, Urine Glucose Test Strips, Blood Ketone Meters

Regional Insights: A Strong North American Presence in the Diabetes Diagnostics Market

In terms of regional market distribution, North America was the largest region in the diabetes diagnostics market in 2024. However, other areas worldwide are covered in the market report, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

