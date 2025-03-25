MEXC Announces Term Finance (TERM) Listing with 120,000 TERM and 109,000 USDT Prize Pools





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce that the Term Finance (TERM) will be listed on March 26, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate this listing, MEXC will launch a special Launchpool event featuring a 120,000 TERM token prize pool, providing new and existing users with exciting opportunities to earn rewards.

The TERM token, which has a total supply of 100,000,000, serves as the utility token for Term Finance, a decentralized fixed-rate lending protocol. The platform utilizes on-chain auctions to enable loans, allowing users to lock in funding costs or secure fixed-rate returns with crypto-backed loans. It offers a transparent and competitive market-clearing rate for both borrowers and lenders. To learn more about the TERM token and its role within the Term Finance ecosystem, read the full article here .

TERM Listing Celebration Events: Share 120,000 TERM and 109,000 USDT Bonus

To celebrate the listing of Term Finance (TERM) on MEXC, the exchange is launching two exciting events, offering participants the chance to share 120,000 TERM and 109,000 USDT in bonuses.

TERM Finance's Launchpool event runs from March 24 to 26, 2025 (UTC). Participants can stake USDT, MX, or TERM tokens to earn from a prize pool of 120,000 TERM. TERM holders and new users are eligible to join the Launchpool. New users can access the exclusive 60,000 TERM staking pool, while all users can participate in the general pool by staking MX or TERM.

The participation process is simple, with a low entry threshold. Simply sign up for a MEXC account, complete KYC, and deposit USDT, MX, or TERM into the Launchpool. Holding at least 25 MX unlocks additional benefits. New users must deposit funds after the event begins to be eligible for the USDT pool.

Additionally, users can participate in the Airdrop+ event, which runs from March 24 to April 3, 2025 (UTC), offering a total prize pool of 109,000 USDT.

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising web3 projects. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, with 1,716 of those being initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC leads the industry with the highest number of spot listings at 461 and the fastest listing speed. Additionally, the exchange consistently adds new tokens in bi-weekly cycles, showcasing its exceptional ability to quickly capture market trends.

By prioritizing low-market-cap projects and quickly listing trending tokens, MEXC remains at the forefront of emerging market trends. With advantages such as low fees, deep liquidity, and daily airdrops, MEXC has become the platform of choice for an increasing number of cryptocurrency traders.

For full event details and participation rules, visit the event page.

