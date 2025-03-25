[Latest] Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size/Share Worth USD 70.6 Billion by 2034 at a 7.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 34.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 37.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 70.6 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Priva Holding BV, Agra Tech Inc., Logiqs BV, Argus Control System Ltd., Certhon Build B.V., Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Les Industries Harnois Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas LLC, Keder Greenhouse Ltd., Lumigrow Inc., Netafim Ltd., Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd., Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Glass, Plastic), By Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Others), By Technology (Heating System, Cooling System, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Greenhouse Horticulture Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 34.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 37.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 70.6 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Overview

Greenhouses are made of translucent cloth wrapped over inflated frames. These buildings are made especially to provide a regulated atmosphere for growing crops. Significant progress has been made in greenhouse and other controlled environment farming to create ideal microclimates that support crop production all year long or during particular times as required.

In cold climates where outdoor production is impractical, greenhouses and other controlled environment plant production technologies are frequently used. By enabling the production of high-value crops and ornamentals during the off-season, these technologies help to overcome the constraints imposed by the climate.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Growth Factors

Rising global demand for fresh produce

The greenhouse horticulture sector has growing rapidly in recent years since the growing demand for fresh vegetables. The factor including advancement in technology and consumers’ increasing preference for fresh vegetables are the trend in the market.

Growing consumer desire for locally grown, fresh food has led to an increase in greenhouse farming operations. For instance, 13% growth in domestic blueberry sales in the UK in 2024, reflecting the demand for fresh fruits.

Adoption of advanced technology

Significant potential will be created in the global greenhouse horticulture market by implementing innovative and cutting-edge technology. The sustainable method who fights the climate change is greenhouse horticulture. Additionally, they offers a practical substitute for producing effective and eco-friendly meals.

Moreover, there may be substantial advantages to implementing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and precision farming methods. These advantages include lower environmental impact, higher agricultural output, and more efficient resource distribution.

Temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels are just a few of the many greenhouse parameters that AI-powered systems are remarkably adept at controlling and monitoring. This minimizes energy use while maintaining optimal growing conditions.

Lack of skilled professionals

The market is growing rapidly in recent years, driven by technical developments and rising demand for fresh food. However, a significant obstacle to realizing its full potential is a dearth of technical skills and training among growers and operators. Growers who lack understanding in areas such as crop cultivation, temperature control, and pest management may fail to obtain ideal yields, decreasing revenue.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 37.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 70.6 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 34.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Material Type, Crop Type, Technology and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Recent Developments

In October 2022, Horticoop collaborated with StartLife. The collaboration aims to develop advanced technologies for greenhouses.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to dominate the greenhouse horticulture market. One significant factor is the continent’s very unpredictable climate, which needs novel techniques to ensuring regular crop output.

Greenhouse horticulture provides a solution by creating controlled environments that protect crops from unpredictable weather conditions, allowing for year-round growing of a variety of crops. Furthermore, Europe’s population density and limited arable land have encouraged the use of intensive farming practices.

However, the Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace in the global greenhouse horticulture industry. The growing urbanization and increasing government initiatives are the major factor for the market expansion.

List of the prominent players in the Greenhouse Horticulture Market:

Priva Holding BV
Agra Tech Inc.
Logiqs BV
Argus Control System Ltd.
Certhon Build B.V.
Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV
Les Industries Harnois Inc.
Heliospectra AB
Hort Americas LLC
Keder Greenhouse Ltd.
Lumigrow Inc.
Netafim Ltd.
Richel Group
Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV
Rough Brothers Inc.
Top Greenhouses Ltd.
Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV
Others

List of the prominent players in the Greenhouse Horticulture Market:

Priva Holding BV

Agra Tech Inc.

Logiqs BV

Argus Control System Ltd.

Certhon Build B.V.

Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

Les Industries Harnois Inc.

Heliospectra AB

Hort Americas LLC

Keder Greenhouse Ltd.

Lumigrow Inc.

Netafim Ltd.

Richel Group

Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV

Rough Brothers Inc.

Top Greenhouses Ltd.

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Others

The Greenhouse Horticulture Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Glass

Plastic

By Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

By Technology

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

