PHILIPPINES, March 25

March 25, 2025 Gatchalian to DepEd, CHED: Streamline senior high school, shorten college Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to collaborate in harmonizing the senior high school (SHS) program to shorten the number of years in college. Gatchalian recalled that during the deliberations on the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) or the K to 12 Law, it was promised that two more years of high school would result in fewer years of college. The senator pointed out that this has not materialized. The Year Two Report of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) flagged low proficiency levels among SHS students based on below-proficient National Achievement Test (NAT) 2022 scores for Grade 12. Gatchalian added that because senior high school graduates do not end up being college-ready, higher education institutions still needed to implement bridging programs, which did not help in reducing the number of years in college. Gatchalian sought the removal of these bridging programs. "The entire system promised that when we move to K-12, college will be shortened so that the overall duration of schooling would not be extended by an additional two years," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. "Mahalagang pag-usapan at pag-isipan ito nang maigi ng DepEd at CHED. Pagsikapan nating mapababa ang bilang ng taon sa kolehiyo upang makapagtapos na sila agad at makapagtrabaho na sila agad," Gatchalian added. Gatchalian: Reporma sa senior high school dapat magdulot ng mas maikling taon sa kolehiyo Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) at Commission on Higher Education (CHED) na mag-ugnayan upang gawing mas simple ang senior high school (SHS) at mapaikli ang bilang ng taong kailangang gugulin sa kolehiyo. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na noong mga deliberasyon sa Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) o ang K to 12 Law sa Senado, ipinangako na ang dagdag na taon sa high school ay magdudulot ng mas kaunting taon sa kolehiyo pero hindi ito naisakatuparan. Pinuna naman ng Year Two Report ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) ang mababang proficiency levels ng mga mag-aaral sa SHS batay sa below-proficient National Achievement Test (NAT) scores para sa Grade 12 noong 2022. Dagdag pa ni Gatchalian, kinakailangan pang magpatupad ng bridging programs ang mga higher education institutions (HEIs) dahil hindi pa handa ang mga SHS graduates sa kolehiyo. Aniya, isa ito sa mga dahilan kung bakit hindi nababawasan ang taon sa kolehiyo. Isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pag-alis sa mga programang ito. "Pinangako ng buong sistema na 'pag ipinatupad natin ang K to 12, iiksi ang kolehiyo upang hindi madagdagan ng dalawang taon ang kabuuan ng panahong inilalaan para sa pag-aaral," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. "Mahalagang pag-usapan at pag-isipan ito nang maigi ng DepEd at CHED. Pagsikapan nating mapababa ang bilang ng taon sa kolehiyo upang makapagtapos na agad ang mga mag-aaral at makapagtrabaho na sila agad," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian.

