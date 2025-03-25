Technip Energies convenes its 2025 annual general meeting

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), a global technology & engineering powerhouse leading in energy and decarbonization infrastructure, today announces the publication of the convening notice for its annual general meeting, which will be held on May 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. CEST in Schiphol, The Netherlands.

The convening notice, agenda and explanatory notes, as well as other relevant meeting documents are available at: https://investors.technipenergies.com/news-events/agm

Technip Energies’ 2024 Annual Report is available at:

https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/results-center

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. Technip Energies also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

