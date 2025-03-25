SkillSchool Offers 1 Million Free Skilling Opportunities

1 Million Free Skilling in 3 Years by SkillSchool Skill Development Courses with SkillSchool Skill School India

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkillSchool, a leading education platform and a valued subsidiary of SNVA Edutech, has recently announced a groundbreaking initiative to provide 1 million free skilling over the next three years. This initiative will equip individuals all across India with essential career-oriented skills, ensuring greater employability and professional growth in an evolving job market.SkillSchool is heading towards skill-development workshops in collaboration with the International Centre for Advanced Studies and Research (ICASR), directly aiming to empower and inspire professionals all over the world. It strives to provide individuals the finest skills they require to not just get stable employment but to cultivate desired and thriving careers as well. The registrations for these free skill development courses have started. The interested learners who wish to upscale their skills can visit www.skillschool.co.in for further details.Vivek K Singh, Chairman and CEO, SNVA Edutech - SkillSchool, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch: “We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of education, professions are calling for exceptional skills, and SkillSchool is elevating to the challenge by transforming access to high-quality, career-oriented education. Our 1 Million Free Skilling Opportunities campaign is the obvious answer to this requirement, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location, can unlock their full potential. The SkillSchool family extends an invitation wholeheartedly to students and dedicated professionals from all over India to join this life-changing initiative and make their career rewarding and successful.”In a recent strategic collaboration, SkillSchool and BCCM have partnered with La Pinoz Pizza, one of India’s fastest-growing pizza chains. The agreement, signed last week in Chandigarh, underscores SkillSchool’s dedication to bridging the gap between education and industry, equipping skilled professionals to support La Pinoz Pizza’s expansion plans.SkillSchool commits to bridge the global skill gap by offering a wide range of industry-specific courses in technology, business, healthcare, and many more. This initiative is curated to upscale the learner with cutting-edge expertise, empowering them to excel in the digital era. SkillSchool has also launched specialized courses in hospitality and banking, ensuring 100% internship opportunities and placement assistance. To learn more about SkillSchool offerings and explore the range of courses offered, visit https://www.skillschool.co.in/courses/

