Reed City makes strides in water system upgrades with significant state support, ensuring safe and reliable service for residents

Reed City is making significant strides in addressing its aging water infrastructure, with more than $35 million in state funding helping to transform the city's water systems and ensure cleaner, safer service for residents. Recent upgrades are improving water quality, modernizing infrastructure and protecting local waterways, setting the city on a path toward long-term sustainability.

During a recent visit to Reed City, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Phil Roos joined state and local leaders for a tour of the facility and a roundtable discussion on the impact of these essential upgrades. The visit highlighted how investments are addressing long-standing water system challenges, including the replacement of lead service lines and the enhancement of wastewater systems. Reed City has replaced 90% of its service lines and is on track to finish by the end of this year.

These investments are part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s $5.3 billion commitment to water infrastructure, which has created more than 75,000 jobs and helped communities across the state address long-standing water challenges. Michigan is also one of the only states with a current mandatory lead service line replacement policy, setting a high standard for water safety and environmental protection.

“Safe, clean water is a fundamental right, and Michigan is leading the way in ensuring communities like Reed City have the resources they need to upgrade their infrastructure,” said Director Roos. “These investments don’t just protect public health—they create jobs, strengthen local economies and make sure that every Michigander has access to reliable drinking water.”

Since 2022, Reed City has received various grants and loans from the state to modernize its infrastructure, including:

$14 million from EGLE’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund: Upgrades to the Reed City wastewater system, improving the wastewater treatment plant and sewer lines to prevent pollution risks in the Hersey River.

$3.5 million from EGLE’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund: Replacement of an outdated water main and lead service lines, along with other system improvements.

$5.8 million from EGLE’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund: Well demolition and the replacement of two old water wells, 170 lead and galvanized service lines, and 8,500 feet of water main, alongside upgrades to the water meter system.

$2 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Community Development Block Grant: Supplemental funding to enhance improvements to the Reed City wastewater treatment plant, ensuring it meets modern needs.

$10 million from the Fiscal Year 22 State Budget: Supporting comprehensive upgrades to Reed City’s water and wastewater systems, addressing infrastructure issues and ensuring long-term reliability.

As Michigan continues to prioritize water infrastructure improvements, Governor Whitmer’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposal builds on this momentum with targeted investments to further strengthen the state’s water systems:

$50 million in one-time funding to accelerate lead service line replacements and meet the state’s nation-leading Lead and Copper Rule standards.

$30 million in annual funding for stormwater and wastewater infrastructure upgrades to address flooding, pollution and sewer overflows caused by extreme weather.

$5.95 million in ongoing support to enhance implementation of the Safe Drinking Water Act, ensuring all communities, both rural and urban, have access to clean, affordable water.

$7 million for statewide septic code implementation, including creating a database and assessment program to reduce sewage contamination and improve public health.

These new investments, alongside Reed City's progress, are helping to protect Michigan’s water resources, ensure compliance with state and federal water safety standards and strengthen infrastructure resilience in communities across the state.

Reed City’s success demonstrates how targeted investments in water infrastructure can transform communities, protect public health and ensure long-term sustainability. As the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration continues prioritizing clean water, more communities will see the benefits of these critical investments.

Learn more about Michigan’s water infrastructure programs.