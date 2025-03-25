ADB-Bangladesh Business Opportunities Seminar 2025
Description
The Bangladesh Resident Mission (BRM) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) organizes the annual Business Opportunities Seminar (BOS) as its flagship event where high-quality suppliers, contractors, and consultants, private business, and enterprises from Bangladesh and abroad can discuss diverse business opportunities under ADB-financed projects and ADB private sector operations.
The BOS serves as a strategic platform to showcase key ongoing and upcoming business opportunities under ADB-financed projects in the country, among which approximately $3 billion currently remains uncontracted. Additionally, the BOS provides updates on recent changes in bidding procedures and offers expert guidance to help companies prepare high-quality, responsive bids, and proposals.
In line with ADB’s strategic direction of private sector development, the BOS this year will discuss various opportunities under ADB’s private sector operations as well as other opportunities such as public-private partnerships in Bangladesh. The seminar fosters meaningful networking with relevant stakeholders to explore the vast opportunities that ADB can offer.
Objectives
In addition to engaging in networking, collaborative discussions, and consultations with ADB specialists in procurement, project management, and other relevant sectors, participants will have the opportunity to enhance and broaden their knowledge in the following areas:
- ADB’s procurement policies and regulations
- Recent changes in bidding procedure
- Available ADB-financed business opportunities
- Advantages of working in ADB financed projects and how to qualify for such contracts
- ADB Private Sector operations and opportunities
Target participants
- Consultants
- Contractors
- Suppliers
- Civil society organizations
- Government officials
- Personnel of development partners/ diplomatic missions
- Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution
Resource speakers
- ADB
- Government of Bangladesh
- Ministry of Finance
- Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
- Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges
- Ministry of Railways
How to register
Register now to join the seminar.
Or register using the QR code:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.