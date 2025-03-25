ADB-Bangladesh Business Opportunities Seminar 2025

Description

The Bangladesh Resident Mission (BRM) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) organizes the annual Business Opportunities Seminar (BOS) as its flagship event where high-quality suppliers, contractors, and consultants, private business, and enterprises from Bangladesh and abroad can discuss diverse business opportunities under ADB-financed projects and ADB private sector operations.

The BOS serves as a strategic platform to showcase key ongoing and upcoming business opportunities under ADB-financed projects in the country, among which approximately $3 billion currently remains uncontracted. Additionally, the BOS provides updates on recent changes in bidding procedures and offers expert guidance to help companies prepare high-quality, responsive bids, and proposals.

In line with ADB’s strategic direction of private sector development, the BOS this year will discuss various opportunities under ADB’s private sector operations as well as other opportunities such as public-private partnerships in Bangladesh. The seminar fosters meaningful networking with relevant stakeholders to explore the vast opportunities that ADB can offer.

Objectives

In addition to engaging in networking, collaborative discussions, and consultations with ADB specialists in procurement, project management, and other relevant sectors, participants will have the opportunity to enhance and broaden their knowledge in the following areas:

ADB’s procurement policies and regulations

Recent changes in bidding procedure

Available ADB-financed business opportunities

Advantages of working in ADB financed projects and how to qualify for such contracts

ADB Private Sector operations and opportunities

Target participants

Consultants

Contractors

Suppliers

Civil society organizations

Government officials

Personnel of development partners/ diplomatic missions

Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution

Resource speakers

ADB

Government of Bangladesh Ministry of Finance Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry of Railways



How to register

Register now to join the seminar.

Or register using the QR code: