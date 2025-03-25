Amendments to the Income Tax Act, 2000 will Continue to Make Life More Affordable for Saskatchewan Residents

CANADA, March 25 - Released on March 24, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan will amend The Income Tax Act, 2000 to incorporate initiatives announced in the 2025-26 Budget. Changes to the Act include introducing the Fertility Treatment Tax Credit and Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit, as well as ensuring the continued indexation of tax credits for initiatives in The Saskatchewan Affordability Act and other income tax programs.

"Our government listened to the priorities of Saskatchewan people and delivered a budget that addresses those priorities, including making life more affordable," Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Jim Reiter said. "These tax credits provide relief for parents trying to grow their families without worrying about the high costs of fertility treatments and create incentives for businesses to invest and scale-up their operations."

The Fertility Treatment Tax Credit supports access to fertility treatments by offering a refundable tax credit of 50 per cent toward the costs of an eligible fertility treatment in Saskatchewan of up to $20,000.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit supports Saskatchewan's small and medium-sized businesses, which are critical to a growing economy. It includes a 45 per cent non-refundable tax credit for individuals or corporations who invest equity in eligible small and medium-sized businesses in Saskatchewan. The credit focuses on sectors such as food and beverage manufacturing, as well as machinery and transportation equipment manufacturing sectors.

"The introduction of the Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit will have a positive effect on the Regina and Saskatchewan business communities," Regina and District Chamber of Commerce President Mike Tate said. "By introducing tax relief and incentives, the amendments will reduce the financial burden on businesses and allow for reinvestment in innovation, expansion and job creation. This will enable local businesses to thrive while attracting new investments to Saskatchewan."

-30-

For more information, contact: