Todd J. Stein Petitioning Success Fuels a Vision New York’s Lenox Hill

Stein in front of Gotham Cafe, UES Stein with Roosevelt Island Resident, Paul Krikler Felicia Stein and Todd J. Stein with Team Stein Team Stein with Melania, of Mediterraneo Restaurant UES Festival Restaurant on UES's owner Tyler Hollinger with Stein

I believe in a hands-on, hyper-local approach to leadership.” — Todd J. Stein, Candidate For District Leader

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petition season has been an exciting time for Todd J. Stein’s campaign for District Leader AD75, Part A. Having met with many constituents, Stein shared, “I’ve loved meeting everyone, hearing their stories, and discussing the local issues that matter to our community.” Stein also reflected with those he met his own memories growing up in the neighborhood, emphasizing his commitment as a third-generation native New Yorker to give back to the place that shaped him.Stein has received endorsements from several prominent figures, including Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (current candidate for Manhattan Borough President), New York Council Member Candidates Allie Ryan (Council District 2) and Eric Yu (Council District 2), and community advocates like Paul Krikler of Roosevelt Island and Andrew Fine. Additional supporters include Lindsey Cormack, author of How to Raise a Citizen; former District Leaders Daisy Paez and Ramdat Singh; and Daniel Sinasohn, LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Campaign Board Member.Stein, born at New York Hospital (now NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell), has deep roots in the city. NewYork-Presbyterian, dating back to 1771, has played a significant role in New York’s history, from caring for Revolutionary War soldiers to housing the country’s first ambulance service. It was also where Dr. David Hosack, who famously treated Alexander Hamilton after his duel with Aaron Burr, once served as attending physician.“I have watched the neighborhood grow and change,” Stein noted. “But the Upper East Side is still where I saw my first films in a movie theater and where I held some of my first jobs. The film was The Poseidon Adventure, that movie theater no longer exists. I support our small businesses because they are the core of our great city. I hate to see neighborhoods like mine have vacant storefronts. While it's easy to shop on Amazon, I remind myself that if we don’t shop locally, there won’t be a place to shop locally in the future.”Stein recently attended an event for journalist Jon Levine, formerly of The New York Post. Levine is heading to Washington to work for the Washington Beacon. The event, held at the Upper East Side’s Beach Cafe, reminded Stein of his early days in the city. “The Beach Cafe was one of my first jobs as a waiter,” Stein shared. “It was known for having one of the best burgers then, and it still does today.” Among those attending the event for Levine were former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, and many others.Lenox Hill, the neighborhood Stein is deeply connected to, has a rich history, from its cobblestone streets near the East River to the elegant buildings along Park Avenue. As Stein gathered signatures, he consistently heard concerns from neighbors about crime, street safety, and our aging transportation infrastructure. “Whether it’s pedestrian safety, accessible transit, or ensuring our streets feel secure, it’s clear we need strong local leadership to get results,” he said. “That’s why I’m running for District Leader. I believe in a hands-on, hyper-local approach to leadership, one rooted in lived experience and shared community values. I’m committed to working with elected officials and community boards to improve traffic enforcement, advocate for public safety, and fight for transit that works for everyone.”Stein’s campaign is gaining major momentum, and he invites others to join the movement. “This Thursday, I’m looking forward to a special event to celebrate my mother, Felicia Stein’s 91st birthday. My mother has long been a fierce advocate for this neighborhood and a source of inspiration in my life. It feels fitting to celebrate her at The Townhouse, a beloved local piano bar with deep ties to the LGBTQ+ community and New York nightlife. There, live music, camaraderie, and stories of resilience have echoed for decades from behind the keys of its grand piano. Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer will also be there, meeting guests and speaking about his goals for New York.”To join the campaign, volunteer, or attend the birthday celebration, please reach out to Stein’s Campaign Manager, Marlene Schneider.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.