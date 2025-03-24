S. 1077, District of Columbia Local Funds Act, 2025

S. 1077 would appropriate funds for the District of Columbia for the current fiscal year, consistent with the district’s approved budget (D.C. Law 25–218). The funds that would be spent are collected by the District of Columbia and are not recorded on the federal budget, but federal law requires the Congress to appropriate those funds before the district can spend them. On that basis, CBO estimates that enacting S. 1077 would have no effect on the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.