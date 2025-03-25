IIPR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against IIPR on January 17, 2025 with a Class Period from February 27, 2024 to December 19, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of IIPR have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IIPR was experiencing significant declines in rent and property-management fees in connection with certain customer leases; (2) the foregoing would likely impair IIPR’s ability to maintain FFO and revenue growth; (3) accordingly, IIPR’s leasing operations were less profitable than IIPR had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, IIPR’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of IIPR, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

