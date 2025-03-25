Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 31, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

Walgreens operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company.

The Walgreens class action lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

(i) Despite Walgreens’ stated commitment to regulatory compliance, the company continued to violate federal laws governing prescription medication dispensation and reimbursement.

(ii) These violations, once revealed, exposed Walgreens to increased regulatory scrutiny, civil liability, and reputational harm.

(iii) Walgreens’ prescription medication revenues were unsustainable, as they were partially derived from unlawful practices.

The lawsuit further alleges that on January 17, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil complaint against Walgreens, stating that the company “dispensed millions of unlawful prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and then sought reimbursement for many of these prescriptions from various federal health care programs in violation of the False Claims Act (FCA).”

Following this news, Walgreens’ stock price dropped more than 12% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

