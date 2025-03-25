UCTT INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ultra Clean Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) securities between May 6, 2024 and February 24, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 23, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Ultra Clean class action lawsuit. Captioned Schweiger v. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., No. 25-cv-02768 (N.D. Cal.), the Ultra Clean class action lawsuit charges Ultra Clean and certain of Ultra Clean’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Ultra Clean class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-ultra-clean-holdings-inc-class-action-lawsuit-uctt.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Ultra Clean develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry.

The Ultra Clean class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the demand for Ultra Clean’s products and services in the domestic Chinese market; and (ii) in truth, Ultra Clean’s optimistic reports of significant growth and increased earnings potential fell short of reality as they failed to incorporate the impending weaker demand due to issues one of Ultra Clean’s major customers was facing, extended qualification timelines, and inventory absorption, particularly given the volatility of the semiconductor industry.

The Ultra Clean class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean published fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that Ultra Clean was facing “demand softness” in China due to extended qualification timelines and inventory absorption. On this news, the price of Ultra Clean stock fell more than 28%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Ultra Clean securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Ultra Clean class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Ultra Clean class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Ultra Clean class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Ultra Clean class action lawsuit.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

