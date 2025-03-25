Two New Children’s Books Offer Lifesaving Swim Safety Lessons with Heart — From the Voice Behind Navigating Neva

Nicole Fairfield, founder of Georgia Swim School and host of Navigating Neva, inspires lives through water safety education, swimming confidence, and powerful storytelling. A heartwarming illustrated children’s book by Nicole Fairfield teaching patience and pool safety through storytelling and visual guidance. Nicole Fairfield’s engaging book that builds courage in children by helping them overcome fear of water through playful illustration and gentle storytelling.

Neva Nicole’s new podcast and book series promote early swim safety, emotional growth, and family education to help reduce childhood drownings.

Water safety isn’t just about swimming—it’s about confidence, timing, and trust. My goal is to give families tools that empower and protect.” — Neva Nicole, Author & Swim Safety Educator

BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for children under five, two newly released children’s books are helping families approach water safety through the power of storytelling. Authored by certified swim instructor and educator Neva Nicole, I Can Put My Face In and I Will Wait bring gentle, empowering guidance to young readers while delivering tools that parents can use to build water confidence and safety awareness at home.Through rhythmic language, relatable scenes, and emotional cues children can understand, the books are gaining recognition for turning everyday swim lessons into transformative reading experiences.I Can Put My Face In – Courage Through RepetitionSubmerging their face is often one of the first challenges a new swimmer encounters. I Can Put My Face In tackles this milestone by showing a diverse cast of characters learning to overcome that fear—together.The book’s rhythmic repetition and vibrant illustrations by Deri Joe create a safe, encouraging atmosphere where children can visualize themselves achieving small but meaningful victories in the pool. The narrative reinforces the value of persistence and community, giving young swimmers a sense of pride in facing one of the earliest hurdles in their water journey.It’s not just a story about learning to swim—it’s about learning to believe in yourself, one breath at a time.I Will Wait – Teaching Patience Before the PoolI Will Wait shifts the focus to something even more essential than strokes and splashes—knowing when it’s safe to enter the water. The story follows children practicing the often-overlooked, but crucial skill of waiting for adult supervision.This lesson—delivered in a gentle, age-appropriate way—offers parents a relatable tool to introduce the concept of safety boundaries. Whether at the pool, beach, or lake, the book helps young readers understand that awareness, not fear, is the foundation of safety.Through its playful tone and honest conversations, I Will Wait sets a new standard for how we teach responsibility to even the youngest swimmers.About the Author – A Mission Born from ExperienceNeva Nicole’s passion for water safety started at age three—when she was pulled from the water after nearly drowning. That single moment set the course for her life’s work. Today, as the Head Instructor of Georgia Swim School, she has taught thousands of children not only how to swim—but how to be safe, confident, and emotionally ready around water.Nicole's decades of experience in early swim education and childhood development are deeply woven into the books. Each title is part of a broader movement: to empower families with resources that go beyond the pool and into the hearts of homes and classrooms.More Than Books – A Voice That Keeps GivingIn addition to her books and swim school work, Nicole is also the host of the podcast Navigating Neva, where she speaks with educators, parents, and experts about parenting, childhood growth, and water safety.The podcast has become a growing platform to expand her message—offering insight, emotional support, and practical tools for families navigating the early years of a child’s development.With new episodes planned to align with the themes of her books, Navigating Neva is positioned to become an audio companion for parents looking to reinforce these essential life lessons beyond the page.Outreach & What’s NextNeva Nicole’s current outreach efforts include school partnerships, library donations, press campaigns, and cross-platform promotions—all designed to raise awareness around drowning prevention through literacy and media.Through the support of America Publishers and its Author Spotlight Campaign, Nicole’s books and podcast are being brought to national audiences, laying the foundation for safer communities and stronger connections between families and the water. Learn More & Get Involved at www.NavigatingNeva.com Book are available now:________________________________________Media Contact:America Publishers

Neva Nicole on Navigating Neva: A Mission to Prevent Childhood Drownings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.