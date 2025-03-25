Americans have lost confidence in the safety of eggs

New poll shows only 29% of respondents have complete confidence in the safety of the egg supply; half of Americans plan to buy fewer eggs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While America’s historic outbreak of avian flu is leading to egg shortages and higher prices, Americans are more concerned about the health and safety of eggs. In a poll commissioned by the Center for Responsible Food Business, 51% of Americans say they are more worried about health and safety versus 25% who select the economic and price impact of the outbreak. Nearly half of Americans (47%) agree they are “worried about the health and safety of myself or my family when I buy eggs.” The same percentage, 47%, plan to now buy fewer eggs.Americans want action to ensure the safety of eggs. The study finds 65% of Americans believe the USDA should be testing eggs for avian flu versus only 12% who do not. The USDA is currently testing milk for avian flu but not chicken eggs. Similarly, 62% of Americans believe egg producers should be testing eggs for avian flu.Earlier this month, in his address to Congress, President Trump blamed former President Biden, saying he "let the price of eggs get out of control". Democrats have pointed the finger at President Trump. Our survey found more Americans believe we should “fix how we produce eggs” instead of blaming either Biden or Trump. 54% agree America “should limit the size of large-scale, industrial factory egg farms while helping family farmers.” And 50% of Americans are concerned that industrial egg farming may lead to future pandemics, with only 18% disagreeing.“Egg producers and regulators need to step up. The fact that a majority of Americans want mandatory testing for avian flu shows that the public is ahead of policymakers on this issue," said Taylor Warren, President of the Center for Responsible Food Business. "Ignoring these concerns will only further erode trust in the food system.”The Center for Disease Control has issued a recommendation to consumers to cook eggs to 165 degrees to prevent illness. Meanwhile, the United Egg Producers continues to recommend temperatures as low as 144 degrees , while not conducting industry-wide testing of the safety of eggs.Key findings:1) 69% of respondents are concerned about avian flu.2) 51% of Americans say they are more worried about health and safety versus 25% who select the economic and price impact of the outbreak3) 47% of Americans plan to eat fewer eggs in the coming months. Only 6% plan to eat more.4) 67% of Americans want to see more done to ensure egg safety (80% of Democrats, 63% of Independents and 58% of Republicans).5) Concern about the avian flu and the health and safety of eggs cut across partisanship, gaining majorities among Republicans, Democrats and Independents.The Center for Responsible Food BusinessThrough rigorous research and evidence-based advocacy, The Center for Responsible Food Business works to create a more transparent and accountable food sector. The organization engages with industry leaders and scientists to advance practices that benefit all stakeholders from the farm to the dinner table.The survey was commissioned by The Center for Responsible Food Business and conducted on February 25 by Positive Sum Strategies. N=1,403. The survey was weighted to education, age, gender, race, and 2024 election results. The margin of error is +/- 3.0.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.