Law Partners Launches Compensation Uncovered: A New Video Series to help Mining Industry Workers

SYDNEY, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Partners, Australia’s largest specialist personal injury firm, has introduced an innovative online video series, Compensation Uncovered.

Series One – now live – is focused on total and permanent disablement (TPD) claims, a type of lump sum payout that may be available to mining employees in addition to workers compensation payments when they’re unable to return to work following injury or illness.

Common mining injury claims can include slips, trips and falls, lifting and back injuries, hazardous materials exposure, machinery and equipment accidents, hearing loss and lung diseases.

Navigating the legal system can be particularly challenging for those recovering from workplace injuries or illnesses. Compensation Uncovered aims to bridge the gap between mining or resources work and the often-complex world of personal injury claims, offering clear, accessible, and engaging content to help viewers understand their rights and entitlements.

Series One of Compensation Uncovered covers essential TPD topics such as types of injuries or illnesses, payout amounts, typical do’s and don’ts around making claims, expert insights, and real customer stories.

Presented by Law Partners TPD Practice Group Leader Lydia Wheatly and Law Partners Principal Shane Butcher, Series One equips mining and resource workers with the knowledge they need to make successful TPD claims.

Shane Butcher explains, “We recognised a gap in the market for interview-style video content that’s not only professional and informative but also relatable and easy to follow. Compensation Uncovered is our way of demystifying the world of personal injury claims, making the legal process less mysterious and more accessible to everyone. We want to help mining professionals understand their rights and navigate the compensation claims process with more confidence.”

Chantille Khoury, Law Partners Principal, adds, “Our goal with Compensation Uncovered is to provide our community with valuable insights and practical tips, illustrated through real-life cases and customer stories. People enjoy video and podcast-style content when researching a topic, so our new series offers this format in addition to our existing library of articles, guides, and videos. More than anything, we hope to make the legal process even more transparent and less intimidating, especially during what can be a very stressful time following a workplace injury or illness.”

Future series of Compensation Uncovered will delve into other areas of personal injury compensation, including motor vehicle accident claims, workers compensation, public liability matters, and medical negligence cases. Each episode is delivered in a straightforward, down-to-earth manner by a range of practice group leaders and senior lawyers at Law Partners, free from the confusing legal jargon that often accompanies such topics.

Law Partners is committed to a more personal approach to client care, ensuring clients receive all the compensation they deserve and are entitled to. With its no win, no fee, and no disbursements (or case costs) guarantee, along with a 99% success rate, Law Partners continues to set new standards in the industry.

About Law Partners

Law Partners is more than just Australia’s largest specialist personal injury firm. We’re a team of dedicated lawyers, paralegals and legal assistants who believe in personal service, asking more questions, and building deeper relationships to understand the true impact of injuries and illness. Our client-focused approach, combined with our legal expertise, has resulted in a case success rate of over 99%, more than 1,200 5-star Google reviews, consistent Doyle’s Guide awards and recognition, and the honour of being named Lawyer Monthly’s Australian Personal Injury Law Firm of the Year for three consecutive years (2022 to 2024).

