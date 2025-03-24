WTO regional trade policy course underway in Trinidad and Tobago

In a video message at the opening session, WTO Deputy Director-General Xiangchen Zhang said that the course would focus on trade policy issues relevant to the Caribbean region, linking regional trade dynamics to WTO agreements.

"The goal is to equip the participants with the knowledge and tools to effectively advocate for their government's positions in WTO negotiations, regional discussions, and engagements with other trading partners. The course will also help strengthen your government's ability to meet WTO obligations and seize new opportunities within the global trading system," said DDG Zhang.

Guided by WTO experts, regional specialists, and the academic team from UWI, participants will explore a wide range of trade-related topics, including trade facilitation, agriculture, trade in services, digital trade, small and medium sized enterprises and other development issues.

In addition to deepening their understanding of WTO rules and procedures, the programme will also explore strategies to enhance the region's resilience against natural disasters.

"In the Caribbean, we are acutely aware of the challenges that result from being small island states in the global system," said Randal Karim, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Trinidad and Tobago, who represented Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon at the opening ceremony.

"These challenges, which include vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters, demand resilience, innovation and strategic trade policies. To maximise our potential requires a deep understanding of the global dynamics and effective engagement at the multilateral level," he added.