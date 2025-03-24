Submit Release
Gov. Cox vetoes S.B. 37 and signs 75 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

March 24, 2025

Gov. Cox vetoes S.B. 37 and signs 75 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox vetoed S.B. 37, Minimum Basic Tax Rate Amendments and signed 75 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

  1. H.B. 27, Voting Precinct Amendments
  2. H.B. 29, Child Visitation Amendments
  3. H.B. 31, Offender Information Amendments
  4. H.B. 34, State Campgrounds Amendments
  5. H.B. 39, Correctional Health Amendments
  6. H.B. 54, Cannabinoid Amendments
  7. H.B. 56, Civil Commitment Modifications
  8. H.B. 70, Decommissioned Asset Disposition Amendments
  9. H.B. 85, Environmental Permitting Modifications
  10. H.B. 89, Water Transfer Amendments
  11. H.B. 93, Rehabilitation Services Modifications
  12. H.B. 95, Financial Disclosure Revisions
  13. H.B. 103, State Land Access Road Amendments
  14. H.B. 129, Adoption Records Access Amendments
  15. H.B. 141, Adoption Modifications
  16. H.B. 146, Mammography Amendments
  17. H.B. 152, Health Care Facilities Amendments
  18. H.B. 167, Offender Reintegration Amendments
  19. H.B. 199, Substance Use Treatment and Enforcement Amendments
  20. H.B. 237, Rollback Tax Amendments
  21. H.B. 240, Urban Farming Assessment Amendments
  22. H.B. 243, Agricultural Water Optimization Amendments
  23. H.B. 244, Wildlife Management Area Amendments
  24. H.B. 251, Pollinator Program Amendments
  25. H.B. 253, Agriculture and Food Amendments
  26. H.B. 254, Waste Classification Amendments
  27. H.B. 255, Local Land Use Modifications
  28. H.B. 274, Water Amendments
  29. H.B. 285, Water Infrastructure Modifications
  30. H.B. 294, Infectious Disease Procedures Amendments
  31. H.B. 302, Minors in State Custody Amendments
  32. H.B. 307, Wildfire Funding Amendments
  33. H.B. 309, Wildlife Amendments
  34. H.B. 311, Watershed Amendments
  35. H.B. 333, Medications in Schools Amendments
  36. H.B. 342, Animal Composting Amendments
  37. H.B. 343, Cannabis Production Amendments
  38. H.B. 346, Department of Agriculture and Food Amendments
  39. H.B. 347, Medicaid Program Amendments
  40. H.B. 352, Geologic Carbon Storage Amendments
  41. H.B. 381, Civics Education Amendments
  42. H.B. 396, Small School District Scale of Operations Formula
  43. H.B. 411, Public Asset Ownership Amendments
  44. H.B. 421, Grazing Amendments
  45. H.B. 438, Environmental Legal Action Amendments
  46. H.B. 439, Outdoor Recreation Revisions
  47. H.B. 446, Great Salt Lake Amendments
  48. H.B. 478, Brine Mining Amendments
  49. H.B. 490, State Parks Modifications
  50. H.B. 501, Law Enforcement Salary Amendments
  51. H.B. 504, Financial and Conflict of Interest Disclosures by Candidates Amendments
  52. H.B. 520, Water Entity Amendments
  53. H.B. 547, Diaper Program Amendments
  54. H.B. 551, Elected Official Publicity Amendments
  55. S.B. 18, Election Fundraising Amendments
  56. S.B. 30, Forest Fire Resources Compact Amendments
  57. S.B. 33, Water Rights Recording Amendments
  58. S.B. 36, Water Quality Board Amendments
  59. S.B. 51, State Resource Management Plan Amendments
  60. S.B. 73, Statewide Initiatives Amendments
  61. S.B. 80, Water Fee Amendments
  62. S.B. 113, Traffic Code Amendments
  63. S.B. 145, Technical Senate District Boundary Adjustment
  64. S.B. 149, Natural Resources Modifications
  65. S.B. 158, Sale or Lease of Federally Managed Public Land Amendments
  66. S.B. 159, Environmental Quality Modifications
  67. S.B. 172, Local Health Department Amendments
  68. S.B. 216, Environmental Quality Amendments
  69. S.B. 220, Construction Modifications
  70. S.B. 234, Severance Amendments
  71. S.B. 290, Candidate Licensing Amendments
  72. S.B. 314, Special District Modifications
  73. S.B. 328, Alcohol Amendments
  74. S.B. 334, Center for Civic Excellence at Utah State University
  75. S.B. 338, Nonprofit Entities Amendments

On S.B. 334 and H.B. 381, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“H.B. 381, Civics Education Amendments (Rep. Welton) and S.B. 334, Center for Civics Excellence at Utah State (Sen. Johnson) are two of the most important bills of the 2025 legislative session. I’m excited to sign both today. Since our founding, our civic responsibilities have been a fundamental part of education, however in recent decades we have strayed from these basic education requirements. Foundational civic education in our high schools will aid our students with a better understanding of our government institutions and their critical role in American society. 

“Additionally, I’m thrilled Utah State University is taking the lead to pilot a redesign of general education through the new center for civics excellence. This center will be tasked with building out a general education curriculum focused on viewpoint diversity, civil discourse and helping our students develop the analytical skills necessary to contribute in the public square. This curriculum will be a model for all our public institutions in Utah and nationally.”

Gov. Cox issued a veto of S.B. 37Minimum Basic Tax Rate Amendments. Click here to see the letter explaining the governor’s veto to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz.

