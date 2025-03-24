Gov. Cox vetoes S.B. 37 and signs 75 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session
March 24, 2025
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
801-243-2290 | [email protected]
Gov. Cox vetoes S.B. 37 and signs 75 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox vetoed S.B. 37, Minimum Basic Tax Rate Amendments and signed 75 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:
- H.B. 27, Voting Precinct Amendments
- H.B. 29, Child Visitation Amendments
- H.B. 31, Offender Information Amendments
- H.B. 34, State Campgrounds Amendments
- H.B. 39, Correctional Health Amendments
- H.B. 54, Cannabinoid Amendments
- H.B. 56, Civil Commitment Modifications
- H.B. 70, Decommissioned Asset Disposition Amendments
- H.B. 85, Environmental Permitting Modifications
- H.B. 89, Water Transfer Amendments
- H.B. 93, Rehabilitation Services Modifications
- H.B. 95, Financial Disclosure Revisions
- H.B. 103, State Land Access Road Amendments
- H.B. 129, Adoption Records Access Amendments
- H.B. 141, Adoption Modifications
- H.B. 146, Mammography Amendments
- H.B. 152, Health Care Facilities Amendments
- H.B. 167, Offender Reintegration Amendments
- H.B. 199, Substance Use Treatment and Enforcement Amendments
- H.B. 237, Rollback Tax Amendments
- H.B. 240, Urban Farming Assessment Amendments
- H.B. 243, Agricultural Water Optimization Amendments
- H.B. 244, Wildlife Management Area Amendments
- H.B. 251, Pollinator Program Amendments
- H.B. 253, Agriculture and Food Amendments
- H.B. 254, Waste Classification Amendments
- H.B. 255, Local Land Use Modifications
- H.B. 274, Water Amendments
- H.B. 285, Water Infrastructure Modifications
- H.B. 294, Infectious Disease Procedures Amendments
- H.B. 302, Minors in State Custody Amendments
- H.B. 307, Wildfire Funding Amendments
- H.B. 309, Wildlife Amendments
- H.B. 311, Watershed Amendments
- H.B. 333, Medications in Schools Amendments
- H.B. 342, Animal Composting Amendments
- H.B. 343, Cannabis Production Amendments
- H.B. 346, Department of Agriculture and Food Amendments
- H.B. 347, Medicaid Program Amendments
- H.B. 352, Geologic Carbon Storage Amendments
- H.B. 381, Civics Education Amendments
- H.B. 396, Small School District Scale of Operations Formula
- H.B. 411, Public Asset Ownership Amendments
- H.B. 421, Grazing Amendments
- H.B. 438, Environmental Legal Action Amendments
- H.B. 439, Outdoor Recreation Revisions
- H.B. 446, Great Salt Lake Amendments
- H.B. 478, Brine Mining Amendments
- H.B. 490, State Parks Modifications
- H.B. 501, Law Enforcement Salary Amendments
- H.B. 504, Financial and Conflict of Interest Disclosures by Candidates Amendments
- H.B. 520, Water Entity Amendments
- H.B. 547, Diaper Program Amendments
- H.B. 551, Elected Official Publicity Amendments
- S.B. 18, Election Fundraising Amendments
- S.B. 30, Forest Fire Resources Compact Amendments
- S.B. 33, Water Rights Recording Amendments
- S.B. 36, Water Quality Board Amendments
- S.B. 51, State Resource Management Plan Amendments
- S.B. 73, Statewide Initiatives Amendments
- S.B. 80, Water Fee Amendments
- S.B. 113, Traffic Code Amendments
- S.B. 145, Technical Senate District Boundary Adjustment
- S.B. 149, Natural Resources Modifications
- S.B. 158, Sale or Lease of Federally Managed Public Land Amendments
- S.B. 159, Environmental Quality Modifications
- S.B. 172, Local Health Department Amendments
- S.B. 216, Environmental Quality Amendments
- S.B. 220, Construction Modifications
- S.B. 234, Severance Amendments
- S.B. 290, Candidate Licensing Amendments
- S.B. 314, Special District Modifications
- S.B. 328, Alcohol Amendments
- S.B. 334, Center for Civic Excellence at Utah State University
- S.B. 338, Nonprofit Entities Amendments
On S.B. 334 and H.B. 381, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:
“H.B. 381, Civics Education Amendments (Rep. Welton) and S.B. 334, Center for Civics Excellence at Utah State (Sen. Johnson) are two of the most important bills of the 2025 legislative session. I’m excited to sign both today. Since our founding, our civic responsibilities have been a fundamental part of education, however in recent decades we have strayed from these basic education requirements. Foundational civic education in our high schools will aid our students with a better understanding of our government institutions and their critical role in American society.
“Additionally, I’m thrilled Utah State University is taking the lead to pilot a redesign of general education through the new center for civics excellence. This center will be tasked with building out a general education curriculum focused on viewpoint diversity, civil discourse and helping our students develop the analytical skills necessary to contribute in the public square. This curriculum will be a model for all our public institutions in Utah and nationally.”
Gov. Cox issued a veto of S.B. 37, Minimum Basic Tax Rate Amendments. Click here to see the letter explaining the governor’s veto to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz.
