March 24, 2025

Gov. Cox vetoes S.B. 37 and signs 75 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox vetoed S.B. 37, Minimum Basic Tax Rate Amendments and signed 75 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

On S.B. 334 and H.B. 381, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“H.B. 381, Civics Education Amendments (Rep. Welton) and S.B. 334, Center for Civics Excellence at Utah State (Sen. Johnson) are two of the most important bills of the 2025 legislative session. I’m excited to sign both today. Since our founding, our civic responsibilities have been a fundamental part of education, however in recent decades we have strayed from these basic education requirements. Foundational civic education in our high schools will aid our students with a better understanding of our government institutions and their critical role in American society.

“Additionally, I’m thrilled Utah State University is taking the lead to pilot a redesign of general education through the new center for civics excellence. This center will be tasked with building out a general education curriculum focused on viewpoint diversity, civil discourse and helping our students develop the analytical skills necessary to contribute in the public square. This curriculum will be a model for all our public institutions in Utah and nationally.”

Gov. Cox issued a veto of S.B. 37, Minimum Basic Tax Rate Amendments. Click here to see the letter explaining the governor’s veto to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz.