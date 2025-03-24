Investor Alert: Super Micro Computer, Marqeta, SentinelOne, and New Fortress Energy: Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the following companies: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE).

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. against certain officers and directors.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Super Micro, continuously holding your shares, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/super-micro-computer-inc-nasdaq-smci

Previously a class action complaint was filed against the company alleging the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Super Micro consistently overreported sales and underreported expenses. The Company had re-hired multiple executives who had left after its previous accounting scandal. The Company had a much closer relationship with related parties than it portrayed to the market. The Company failed to cease exporting products to areas under restriction by the U.S. government due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Super Micro, investors suffered damages.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Marqeta, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of the company, continuously holding your shares since May 7, 2024, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/marqeta-inc-nasdaq-mq

Previously a class action complaint was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024 and; (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of SentinelOne, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of SentinelOne, continuously holding shares since June 1, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/sentinelone-inc-nyse-s

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SentinelOne lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) as a result, SentinelOne's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; and (iii) consequently, SentinelOne's guidance was overstated.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE)

Johnson Fistel PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of the Company against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned New Fortress Energy Inc. shares since before September 20, 2022, submit your information below:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/new-fortress-energy-inc

Previously a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to New Fortress’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while simultaneously minimizing the risk involved in New Fortress’ plan to have its Fast Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) projects fully operational and to increase business growth globally. In reality, New Fortress’ Fast LNG projects failed to fulfill New Fortress’ public statements that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024. Even following the announcement that these delays were costing New Fortress upwards of $150 million per quarter, defendants continued to tout the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections that did not account for these variables.

