Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles to Host 3rd Annual Women’s History Month “Moving Forward Together – Women Educating and Inspiring Generations” Celebration

MARYLAND, March 24 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 24, 2025

This Year’s Keynote to Be Given by Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks





ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2025—In celebration of Women’s History Month, Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles will host her third annual Women’s History Month event on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Silver Spring Civic Center, located at One Veterans Place, Silver Spring, Md. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for a light breakfast and networking.

This year’s theme, “Moving Forward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring Generations,” will highlight the leadership and mentorship of women shaping future generations. The event will feature conversations with influential county leaders and a mentorship-matching experience to foster networking and professional development.

“Launched in 2022, this annual event commemorates Women’s History Month and aligns with this year’s national theme, allowing us each year to highlight the achievements and progress of women in various forms across Montgomery County,” said Councilmember Sayles. “By creating mentorship and professional development opportunities for women and girls, we amplify underrepresented voices, empower women to confidently claim their space, and nurture an inclusive, collaborative community.”

Additionally, U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks will serve as the keynote speaker for this year’s Women’s History event. Senator Alsobrooks, a dedicated public servant, has championed equity and progress for all Marylanders. As the first woman elected as Prince George’s County Executive and now a prominent voice in the U.S. Senate, she inspires future generations of women leaders. Her commitment to justice and economic empowerment reflects the spirit of Women’s History Month. Senator Alsobrooks’ vision—Moving Maryland Forward—aligns with our mission to celebrate the power of women in shaping a brighter future.

Additional speakers include Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart, Montgomery County Commission for Women's 2024 Girl Power Contest winner (elementary division) Summer Zhong, Woman to Woman Mentoring Executive Director Amanda Whitener, and other prominent voices in our community.

Please register in advance at bit.ly/MCWHM2025. For Press and media who wish to attend, please register in advance at https://bit.ly/WHMPress. For interview requests or additional details, contact Heather Mahoney at [email protected] or 240-321-9321.

About Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

​​Laurie-Anne Sayles is a community activist, public health specialist, and public servant from Montgomery County, Maryland. On December 5, 2022, she was inaugurated into a four-year term as an At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council, representing the first Black woman and Jamaican-American elected countywide to this office. She previously served as a member of the Gaithersburg City Council, making history as the first Black person elected to the office. For more information about the Councilmember and her work, visit www.montgomerycountymd.gov/sayles.

About Council President Kate Stewart

Kate Stewart is the current president of the Montgomery County Council. She serves as President of the Council until December 2025. She chairs the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy and Audit committees and sits on the Transportation and Environment committee. Previously, she chaired the Board of Directors for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) in 2023. Kate leads efforts on fiscal responsibility, housing affordability, economic development, and LGBTQ+ healthcare access. For more information about the Council President and her work, visit: www.montgomerycountymd.gov/stewart.

About Senator Angela Alsobrooks

Angela Alsobrooks is a lifelong Marylander who was elected to the United States Senate in 2024. Her north star has always been the lesson her great grandmother taught her — that we all have a responsibility to get off the sidelines, to go farther and do better. She has dedicated most of her life in public service, championing working families and fighting for safer communities. She believes that children shouldn’t have to live on the margins but instead, be able to pursue their wildest dreams. That means centering policies that elevate working families and provide every Marylander with economic pathways to wealth. After graduating from Duke University and the University of Maryland School of Law, she worked as a law clerk in the Howard County Circuit Court, and later the Baltimore City Circuit Court. She went on to become the first full-time Assistant State’s Attorney to handle domestic violence cases in Prince George’s County. After holding roles in county government, Angela made history as the youngest and first woman to be elected Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer, Angela fought every day to create safer communities. During her tenure, violent crime fell by 50 percent. In 2018, Angela was elected Prince George’s County Executive. She focused on generating economic opportunity in the County, and within two years, she became one of the top job creators in the entire state. Angela Alsobrooks is the proud mother of her daughter Alex. Form more information about Senator Alsobrooks and her work, visit: www.alsobrooks.senate.gov.