US Border Patrol presents criminal complaint against 3 aliens from the Dominican Republic for smuggling 39 aliens into Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –U.S. Border Patrol agents filed a federal criminal complaint Wednesday against two aliens from the Dominican Republic after smuggling 39 alien migrants into Puerto Rico on March 14.

Melvin Diaz-Linas, Jose Antonio De Leon-Pache and Mikilendy Espiritusanto-Martinez, appeared Friday before US Magistrate Judge Marcos Lopez facing charges for violations to title 8 United States Code section 1324 for aiding & abetting to bring, harbor, smuggle, conceal and transport illegal aliens into the United States; section 1325 for improper entry; and section 1326 for Reentry of removed alien.

The criminal complaint indicated that the defendants Diaz-Linas, De Leon-Pache and Espiritusanto-Martinez had left 30 aliens stranded in Mona Island and continued the voyage until they were found along with 9 other aliens near “El Combate” beach by CBP Air and Marine Operations, along with the Cabo Rojo Municipal Police.

The US Coast Guard cutter Joseph Doyle removed 30 aliens who were stranded on the uninhabited Mona Island and transferred custody to Ramey Border Patrol agents in the Mayaguez port of entry.

"These criminal networks exploit vulnerable individuals for profit, often subjecting them to dangerous and inhumane conditions,” stated Reggie Johnson, Acting Chief Patrol Agents for Ramey Sector. “By aggressively pursuing and dismantling these smuggling operations, authorities not only deter future illegal activity but also help prevent human trafficking, reduce organized crime, and strengthen border security.”

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Ramey Sector is one of the twenty-one Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.