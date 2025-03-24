CBP Officers file federal criminal complaint against aliens found in the US Virgin Islands
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands –U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers filed a federal criminal complaint against 5 aliens found illegally present in the territory attempting to board flights departing from the Cyril E. King airport towards the US mainland.
The five defendants appeared before the US District Court facing charges for violations to title 8 United States Code section 1325 for improper entry into the United States.
"The consistent application of consequences for individuals found illegally present in the U.S. Virgin Islands is essential to maintaining the integrity of immigration laws and protecting national security,” stated Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. “A firm but fair enforcement approach deters unlawful entry, disrupts human smuggling networks, and upholds the rule of law. By ensuring that immigration policies are effectively implemented, authorities reinforce the message that unauthorized entry carries legal repercussions while also promoting a safe and orderly migration system."
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has a complex mission at ports of entry with broad law enforcement authorities tied to screening all foreign visitors, returning American citizens and imported cargo that enters the U.S. at more than 300 land, air and sea ports.
