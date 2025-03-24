DE Office of Supplier Diversity Launches Online Application Portal

Delaware Office of Supplier Diversity Launches Online Portal for Diverse Business and Small Business Certifications

Wilmington, Del. – Today, the Delaware Office of Supplier Diversity (OSD) launched a new online portal to streamline the application process for diverse business and small business certifications. OSD, which falls under the Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB), works to enhance economic opportunities for the diverse & small business communities through certifications, advocacy, and other services such as training and support for doing business with the State of Delaware.

This portal, which can be accessed at de.gov/osd, will make it easier for business owners to submit application materials and information. Previously, applicants had to submit paper copies to OSD for consideration. The new system will also capture additional data to allow for more accurate reporting on the state’s certified vendors.

“A big emphasis for our team is creating a more user-friendly experience when interacting with government. The launch of this new online portal addresses that head on,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “I really want to commend Director White for leading this effort and look forward to identifying additional ways to service small businesses throughout our state.”

“This is an exciting day for OSD and our vendor community,” said OSD Director Shavonne White. “I’ve heard from small business owners for years that they wish our application process was automated, and now I’m thrilled to let them know we heard them and to be able to give them this tool. We should be exploring any opportunity that can make it easier for businesses to become certified and advance their opportunities to obtain contracts with the state.”

OSD offers two types of certifications. The first is the Diverse Business Certification which includes Minority, Women, and Veteran, Service-Disabled Veteran, and Individuals with Disabilities-Owned Business Enterprises. The second is the Small Business Focus Certification which applies to small businesses of a unique size.

Obtaining OSD certification helps increase a firm’s visibility among State agencies and other prospective clients, documents a firm’s status as a certified diverse and/or small business and enhances a firm’s competitive advantage.

Delaware boasted 1,536 OSD certified vendors, including 1,035 Diverse Business vendors and 501 small business vendors at the end of FY ’24.

After a competitive RFP process, vendor Coolsoft, LLC, was awarded the contract to create and manage the electronic portal. OSD has been working with both Coolsoft and Delaware’s Department of Information Technology to implement the project.

“Coolsoft is excited to collaborate with the State of Delaware’s Office of Supplier Diversity (OSD) on the initiative to streamline the certification process for small and diverse businesses,” said Coolsoft, LLC CEO Anand Krishnamurthy. We would like to thank Shavonne White from the OSD team and Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) team, including Daniel McGonigle, Steve Bailey and Patrick Godonu for the incredible support and dedication to complete this project.”

“DTI is incredibly proud to partner with the Office of Supplier Diversity in creating a modern, user-friendly platform that will enhance the online experience for all who engage with the Certification Application Portal,” said DTI Chief Information Officer Greg Lane. “This collaboration showcases the power of teamwork and innovation in delivering online services that benefit Delaware’s employees, residents, and businesses. I’m incredibly proud of the DTI team — Daniel McGonigle, Sarah Denison, Steve Bailey, Patrick Godonu, Daniel Cook, and Sai Chathripally — whose expertise and dedication helped bring this project to life.”

The Division of Small Business is a state agency committed to helping small businesses start and grow in Delaware through a variety of services it provides. From start-ups to experienced business owners looking to expand, our team of Regional Business Managers can provide you one-on-one assistance and counseling to help you succeed. They can assist with a variety of needs, including: navigating government processes, connecting owners with our many resource partner organizations, and identifying funding opportunities for which you may qualify. The Division also oversees the Delaware Office of Supplier Diversity and the Delaware Tourism Office. See all the programs and services we offer at business.delaware.gov.

The Delaware Office of Supplier Diversity’s mission is to enhance economic opportunities for the diverse business community of minority, women, veteran, service-disabled veteran and individuals with disabilities owned businesses as well as small businesses of a unique size and assist them in competing for the provision of commodities, services, and construction to State departments, agencies, authorities, school districts, higher education institutions and all businesses.