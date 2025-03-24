Veterans Affairs Vet Center Works with FEMA to Support Disaster Survivors

Pikeville, Ky. (March 7, 2025) – Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Chris Eden stands outside the mobile vet center that he works from while deployed. (FEMA photo by Jevan Alves)

A disaster may bring any number of challenges, from housing concerns to medical needs. While every disaster may have its own unique issues, helping people remains the priority.

One of the organizations working alongside FEMA to help you navigate these challenges is Veteran Affairs. When an emergency or disaster strikes a rural area or somewhere distant from services, the VA may set up a Mobile Vet Center. Mobile Vet Centers offer a range of services – such as counseling or housing – to veterans, service members and their families.

After the severe storms and flooding that hit Kentucky in February, Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Chris Eden sought to speed up the recovery process for veterans by partnering with FEMA and other organizations.

Eden has been on the ground since the early days of the recovery efforts for Kentucky. “My goal was to help veterans with resources offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Commonwealth and other federal partners such as FEMA. The first goal was to ensure veterans have a safe place to live while they rebuild their lives,” said Eden.

The partnership between Kentucky, the VA and FEMA aimed to ensure that all veterans affected by the floods had assistance with immediate needs such as housing, medication, clothing, food and transportation.

Since deploying, Eden has helped coordinate the recovery of more than 100 veterans and their families affected by the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, including connecting 60 veterans with resources such as finding a primary care doctor, help with benefits and other resources offered within their community.

The VA Vet Center has connected with nearly 50 active Kentucky National Guard members who were on the ground to assist with the flooding recovery efforts, connecting them with support such as counseling services after their deployment.

Together, Eden’s effort has helped more than 200 community members in rural Kentucky.

Eden’s passion for helping veterans in their time of need runs deep. Having served in the Army for 19 years, he was awarded the Air Assault Badge, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart and has a deep understanding of the culture and needs of other veterans.

In 2022, Eden responded to flooding in the Commonwealth and used that experience to improve response efforts this time around—helping survivors get assistance more quickly than before

“I’m proud of the partnership we have with the commonwealth of Kentucky and FEMA,” said Eden. “The partnerships made in 2022 has had a huge impact on quickly helping veterans affected by this flood.”

Eden’s passion for service is inspired by his combat deployments – one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. When deployed, Eden was injured by an IED, and this experience motivates his passion for service. “I will always remember how my fellow soldiers kept me safe and never left my side until I was medically evacuated to a military hospital,” said Eden. “I have dedicated my life to helping veterans and their families during their time of struggle.”

Long term, this partnership keeps veterans and their families connected with any available help.

