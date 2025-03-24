Submit Release
Record number of medical seniors, graduates matched to residency slots

A record 40,764 medical school seniors and graduates were matched to 43,237 U.S. residency positions offered, according to the National Resident Matching Program March 21. Applicants include students and graduates of U.S. and international medical schools. March 21 was Match Day, when aspiring physicians learn where and in which specialties they will train. For more on the Match Day results, visit the NRMP website.

