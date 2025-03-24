Record number of medical seniors, graduates matched to residency slots

A record 40,764 medical school seniors and graduates were matched to 43,237 U.S. residency positions offered, according to the National Resident Matching Program March 21. Applicants include students and graduates of U.S. and international medical schools. March 21 was Match Day, when aspiring physicians learn where and in which specialties they will train. For more on the Match Day results, visit the NRMP website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.