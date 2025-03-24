Submit Release
USDA, others to fund projects for potential bird flu vaccines, other treatments

The Department of Agriculture March 20 announced it will fund up to $100 million for projects exploring prevention, therapeutics, research and potential vaccines to treat bird flu. The agency is partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration on the projects.

