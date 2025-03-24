New Sites Open on Brazos, San Marcos Rivers for Fishing, Paddling Access

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has expanded public fishing and paddling opportunities on the Brazos and San Marcos rivers with the addition of two new leased river access sites through the River Access and Conservation Area (RACA) program.

RACA sites are private streamside properties where TPWD leases public river access from voluntary landowners who want to support river angling and paddling. The two newest RACA sites, which opened on March 1, are on the Brazos River below Lake Granbury in Somerville County and on the San Marcos River near Fentress in Guadalupe County. In addition, several previously leased RACA sites on the Brazos River have reopened after a short hiatus, including Fuller’s Folly River Ranch, Sandy Bottoms River Camp in Parker County and the lower Brazos River with both access areas of the Brazos River Milam County site.

“Expanding public access to Texas rivers is essential for conserving our natural resources while providing more opportunities for anglers and paddlers to enjoy these incredible waterways," said John Botros, River Access Program Coordinator for TPWD. "By opening new access areas from private properties, we’re not only creating prime locations for fishing and paddling but also fostering a deeper connection to these ecosystems and the surrounding communities. Through responsible recreation and stewardship, we can ensure that Texas rivers remain healthy and accessible for generations to come."

Brazos River Site: Rio Libros

Located at 1855 County Road 319 in Cleburne, Rio Libros offers complimentary parking for TPWD leased access users, and access to excellent fishing and paddling opportunities. Rio Libros is a popular site for wade fishing and serves as a put-in point for a six-mile float to TPWD’s leased Brazos Outdoor Center RACA site.

The site is open from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset for bank or wade fishing and launching non-motorized boats, canoes, kayaks or other floatable devices for the purpose of fishing or paddling. Visitors are asked to contact Rio Libros by email at trespeacock@sbcglobal.net at least 24 hours in advance of arrival to ensure availability of space. TPWD leased access users must sign a liability form before using the property. All public conditions for visitation are posted on-site. Please be a good steward of the property to ensure future access for Texans.

Fishing opportunities include largemouth, spotted and white bass. Channel catfish, freshwater drum and sunfish are also good species to target.

San Marcos River Site: River Grove Get In

Located at 218 River Grove Road in Kingsbury, River Grove Get In offers a complimentary parking area for TPWD leased access users, and access to approximately 200 feet of river frontage on the San Marcos River for bank or wade fishing. This access site also serves as a take-out point for a 9.6-mile float from Staples Dam.

It is open from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset for bank or wade fishing and launching paddlecraft for the purpose of fishing or paddling. Visitors are asked to text 956-792-6845 at least 24 hours before arrival to acquire the correct gate code and to ensure there’s availability of space.

The River Grove Get In site provides abundant angling opportunities on this segment of the San Marcos River for largemouth bass, Guadalupe bass, spotted bass and channel catfish.

River Access and Conservation Areas are currently funded by a combination of sources, including donations from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, grant awards from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sport Fish Restoration Program and U.S. Department of Agriculture – Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program, as well as sales of the Texas Rivers Conservation License Plate.

To learn more about the RACA program and meet members of the team, watch Accessing Our Rivers: The RACA Team.