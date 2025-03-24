iAnthus Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (CSE: IAN, OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “Annual Report”), which includes its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the related management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, can be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC’s”) website at www.sec.gov, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval's (SEDAR+) website at www.sedarplus.com, and on the Company’s website at www.iAnthus.com. The Company’s financial statements are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). All currency is expressed in U.S. dollars.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $167.6 million, increased 5.2% from the prior year.

Gross profit of $75.1 million, increased 18.9% from the prior year.

Gross margin of 45%, reflecting an increase of 516 bps from the prior year.

Net loss of $7.6 million, or a net loss of less than $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $76.6 million, or a net loss of less than $0.01 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $23.9 million, up $15.6 million from the prior year. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as used in this press release to GAAP are included below.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $42.7 million, a sequential increase of $2.4 million from Q3 2024 and an increase of $1.8 million from the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross profit of $19.1 million, a sequential increase of $1.1 million from Q3 2024 and an increase of $3.2 million from the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross margin of 45%, reflecting a sequential decrease of 9 bps when compared to Q3 2024 and an increase of 586 bps from the same quarter in the prior year.

Net income of $27.8 million, or a net income of less than $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.6 million, or a net loss of less than $0.00 per share in Q3 2024, and compared to a net loss of $18.7 million, or a net loss of $0.00 per share, in the same quarter in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $6.4 million, a sequential increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million in Q3 2024, and an increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million from the same quarter in the prior year. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as used in this press release to GAAP are included below.

Table 1: Financial Results in thousands of US$, except per share amounts (audited) FY2024 FY 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Revenue $ 167,567 $ 159,237 $ 42,718 $ 40,880 Gross profit 75,114 63,169 19,139 15,919 Gross margin 44.8 % 39.7 % 44.8 % 38.9 % Net income (loss) (7,636 ) (76,621 ) 27,793 (18,695 ) Net income (loss) per share (0.00 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.00 )





Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in thousands of US$ (audited) FY2024 FY 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Net income (loss) $ (7,636 ) $ (76,621 ) $ 27,793 $ (18,695 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,736 27,170 6,045 6,773 Interest expense, net 17,170 15,741 4,427 4,105 Income tax (benefit) expense(2) (17,678 ) 27,163 (34,602 ) 7,218 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 16,592 $ (6,547 ) $ 3,663 $ (599 ) Adjustments: (Recoveries), write-downs and other charges, net(3) (1,236 ) (102 ) (14 ) (57 ) Inventory reserves and write-downs 430 946 247 24 Accretion expense 4,624 3,950 1,200 1,004 Share-based compensation 2,107 4,535 424 980 Losses from changes in fair value of financial instruments 46 74 18 89 Loss on equity method investments 211 183 50 183 Non-recurring charges(4) 3,911 4,467 994 1,338 Loss on debt extinguishment(5) 114 1,288 - - (Gains) losses from deconsolidation of subsidiaries(6) (2,120 ) 512 - 496 Other income(7) (732 ) (973 ) (171 ) (164 ) Total Adjustments $ 7,355 $ 14,880 $ 2,748 $ 3,893 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 23,947 $ 8,333 $ 6,411 $ 3,294

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for more information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Current and prior period amounts have been conformed to follow an accounting policy change made by the Company to aggregate interest and penalties related to accrued income taxes within "income tax expense" from within "selling, general and administrative expenses" in its consolidated statement of operations.

(3) Prior period amounts related to gains and losses from deconsolidation have been reclassified to "selling, general, and administrative expenses" from "(recoveries), write-downs and other charges, net" on the consolidated statement of operations to conform with current year presentation.

(4) Includes one-time, non-recurring costs related to strategic review processes, ongoing legal disputes, severance and other non-recurring costs.

(5) FY2024 reflects a loss of $0.1 million on debt extinguishment related to the second amendment of the $11.0 million senior secured bridge notes issued by iAnthus New Jersey, LLC (the "NJ Senior Secured Notes") on February 16, 2024. FY2023 reflects a loss of $1.3 million on debt extinguishment related to the first amendment of the NJ Senior Secured Notes on February 2, 2023.

(6) FY2024 reflects a gain of $2.1 million from the deconsolidation of our Nevada operations. FY2023 reflects a loss of $0.5 million from the deconsolidation of our CBD and Vermont operations.

(7) Other income primarily includes accounts payable write-offs, vendor credits, and Employee Retention Tax Credits received from the Internal Revenue Service.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC and the Canadian Securities Administrators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included in the tables above. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In evaluating our business, we consider and use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. We define EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before share-based compensation, accretion expense, write-downs and impairments, gains and losses from changes in fair values of financial instruments, income or losses from equity-accounted investments, the effect of changes in accounting policy, non-recurring costs related to the Company’s Recapitalization Transaction, litigation costs related to ongoing legal proceedings, and other income. We present EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance of other similarly situated companies in our industry, and we present Adjusted EBITDA because it removes non-recurring, irregular and one-time items that we believe may distort the comparability of EBITDA from period-to-period and with other industry participants.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not standardized financial measures defined under GAAP, and are not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Among other things, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the Company’s actual cash expenditures. Other companies may calculate similar measures differently than us, limiting their usefulness as comparative tools. We compensate for these limitations by relying on GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental information.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

