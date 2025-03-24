Governor Abbott Congratulates Stephenville As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, March 24 - March 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Stephenville on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Stephenville’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Stephenville and the Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau for their tireless work to earn this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Stephenville embodies the best of Texas, where deep-rooted traditions and modern attractions create a destination full of character,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Visitors can experience everything from rodeo events and historic landmarks to craft breweries and boutique shopping. Being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Community highlights Stephenville’s commitment to sharing its history and hospitality with all who visit.”

"To be named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is quite the honor, and I am proud of Stephenville for their efforts in earning this recognition,” said Senator Brian Birdwell. “This type of designation cannot happen without the extensive efforts and determination of the local community. Congratulations to Judge Brandon Huckabee, Mayor Doug Svien, and the entire Stephenville community. Their dedication to increasing tourism and educating visitors about the ‘Cowboy Capital of the World’ is a testament to the entire state of Texas."

“I cannot express how excited I am to learn that Stephenville has been designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said City Manager Jason King. “We can’t wait to promote our city as such in our tourism advertising and other destination marketing efforts.”

“This is a milestone accomplishment for our tourism program to now become a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Stephenville Place 1 City Council Representative LeAnn Durfey. “Earning this designation is an honor that our city will take seriously in promoting to attract visitors.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.