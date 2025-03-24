Over One-Fifth of Native North American Pollinators at Elevated Risk of Extinction

Washington, DC, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pivotal new study led by NatureServe reveals that more than 22% of native pollinators in North America are at an elevated risk of extinction. This first-of-its-kind, taxonomically diverse assessment evaluated nearly 1,600 species—including bees, beetles, butterflies, moths, flower flies, bats, and hummingbirds—shedding light on the growing biodiversity crisis affecting ecosystems and food security.

Key Findings:

One in Five Pollinators at Risk: 22.6% of assessed species face elevated extinction risk, underscoring an urgent need for conservation.

Bees Most Threatened: 34.7% of assessed native bee species are at risk, particularly leafcutter and digger bees, which face the highest levels of imperilment.

Bats vs. Hummingbirds: All three pollinating bat species are at risk, while all hummingbirds were found to be at low extinction risk.

Geographic Hotspots : The highest concentrations of at-risk species are found in the American Southwest correlating with high species richness and climate-related stressors.

: The highest concentrations of at-risk species are found in the American Southwest correlating with high species richness and climate-related stressors. Primary Threats: Climate change, agriculture, habitat loss, and urban development are the leading threats, varying regionally across North America.

Why It Matters:

Pollinators are vital for food production and ecosystem health, contributing over $15 billion annually to North American agriculture. Their decline threatens not only biodiversity but also the stability of food systems and human livelihoods. Without targeted conservation actions, the loss of pollinators could have cascading effects on plant reproduction, wildlife populations, and ecosystem services.

Quotes:

“Our study provides the most comprehensive picture yet of the pollinator crisis in North America. The results highlight the impact of insect declines and show the urgent need for conservation action,” said Dr. Tara Cornelisse, lead author and Lead Zoologist at NatureServe.

Dr. Anne Bowser, CEO of NatureServe, emphasized the importance of data in driving effective conservation strategies: “Understanding which species are at risk and why is crucial for making informed decisions about how to protect our planet’s biodiversity. This study not only highlights the urgency of the pollinator crisis but also shows the power of rigorous data in guiding impactful conservation action.”

Call to Action:

For Policymakers: Integrate at-risk pollinators into State Wildlife Action Plans and other conservation and management strategies to secure funding and protections.

For Land Managers: Prioritize the conservation of habitats like grasslands, shrublands, and woodlands that support the most at-risk pollinator communities. Implement best practices to reduce threats from agriculture, urban development, and climate change.

For the Public: Support pollinator-friendly practices such as reducing pesticide use, planting native flowers, and creating habitats that provide food and shelter for pollinators year-round.

About the Study

Published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America), the study represents the largest, most comprehensive assessment of pollinator extinction risk in mainland North America to date. The research was conducted by a team of experts from NatureServe, NatureServe Canada, the Xerces Society, academic institutions, and government agencies, utilizing the NatureServe conservation status assessment methodology widely adopted by U.S. and Canadian governments.

About NatureServe

For 50 years, NatureServe has been the authoritative source for biodiversity data throughout North America. To protect threatened biodiversity, NatureServe works with over 60 organizations and 1,000+ conservation scientists in the U.S. and Canada to collect, analyze, and deliver standardized biodiversity information, providing comprehensive spatial data to meet both regulatory and conservation needs. NatureServe and its network partners develop and manage data for over 100,000 species and ecosystems, answering fundamental questions about what exists, where it is found, and how it is doing. Visit www.natureserve.org to learn more.

