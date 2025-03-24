OrthoPediatrics Corp. Named One the 2025 Best Places to Work in Indiana

WARSAW, Ind., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it was selected as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Indiana. This is the 9th time the Company has been recognized by the annual program created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

OrthoPediatrics President & CEO David Bailey commented, “I’m so proud of our organization for being named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Indiana for a 9th time. Our leadership team is committed to fostering an engaging and inclusive culture, and meaningful career experiences for all our associates. We are always investing in our people and looking for new and attractive ways to build on what we have created at OrthoPediatrics. It’s an honor to know our colleagues feel proud to work for our company and advance our cause of helping KIDS.”

The list features honorees from all corners of the state and more than 20 industries. In this 20th edition of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce initiative, a total of 150 companies made the cut.

“We all recognize that currently there is intense competition for talent. This program is a great way for organizations to take the temperature of their culture and how it’s resonating with today’s workers,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders. “Companies on the right cultural track also are much more likely to be effective across the board and have increased productivity and overall success. We salute each of this year’s winners for their commitment to displaying best practices in their workplaces, which are enabling them to attract and retain employees.”

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the participating employers in Indiana with the leading workplace cultures. The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, and then published in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice® magazine after the event. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit: www.bestplacestoworkindiana.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 75 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406

