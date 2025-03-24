Cordell & Cordell Celebrates Landmark Pennsylvania Supreme Court Ruling Expanding Parental Rights

Philadelphia, PA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm with offices throughout the U.S*., including the Philadelphia area, is honored to announce that the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, in a March 20, 2025 opinion, formally adopted the doctrine of intent-based parentage into its common law.

This significant high court ruling comes after years of involvement and diligent representation by the attorneys of Cordell & Cordell’s Appellate Practice Division.

In the case of Glover v. Junior, 9 EAP 2024 (Pa., Mar. 20, 2025), the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rendered a decision that parental rights can now be established when considering the intent of parties who jointly undertake assisted reproductive technology (ART) and considering whether they intended to conceive and co-parent the child together. Previously, the state of Pennsylvania had no statutes defining parentage. Rulings were left to the courts. This landmark custody decision firmly eliminates the legal gaps previously established in paths to parentage—by protecting the rights of all parents, including LGBTQ families that choose to utilize ART.

This significant high court ruling comes after years of involvement and diligent representation by dedicated attorneys, including two members of Cordell & Cordell’s Appellate Practice Division. Philadelphia Litigation Attorney Jacqueline DiColo previously represented the appellee, Ms. Nicole Junior, at the time the matter was first brought before the trial court and through the en banc review of the intermediate appellate court. Upon joining Cordell & Cordell’s Philadelphia office, Ms. DiColo collaborated with Litigation Partner William J. Phelan, IV, in filing an Amicus Curiae (or “Friend of the Court”) Brief.

Cordell’s Brief was repeatedly cited in the Supreme Court’s opinion, including a verbatim quotation of its proposed standard for intent-based parentage.

“The decision of how to conceive a child is more complex and nuanced than it was years ago,” Phelan stated about the ruling, “this decision confirms that when it comes to the desire to mutually conceive and raise a child—with the use of ART--a willing and loving parent should not lose a child that they worked so hard to bring into the world. Not only do I believe that our appellate advocacy helped Ms. Junior in this case, but it assisted in creating new case law that will aid many other Pennsylvanians, like her, who want to take advantage of ART.”

Cordell & Cordell’s Philadelphia offices are located at 1601 Market Street, Suite 2230, Philadelphia, PA 19103, and can be contacted by phone, 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 215-490-9999.

