3/24/25 – APPLICATIONS FOR 2025 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN MARCH 31

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

APPLICATIONS FOR 2025 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN MARCH 31

HONOLULU – Applications for the 2025 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will be available on March 31, 2025.

Lānaʻi’s mouflon sheep season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing.

Depending on application levels, standby hunting opportunities may be offered for the general rifle season. If application numbers are higher or lower than anticipated for the general rifle season, one or more weekends may be added or eliminated.

For more information and to apply, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/. Click on “Apply for Hunts” and select 2025 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep Season.

Additional hunt details are available at the link below or by calling DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices.

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/03/2025-Mouflon-Sheep-Season-Public-Notice_Hunting-Webpage.pdf

O‘ahu: 1-808-587-0166 Maui: 1-808-984-8100

Hawai‘i: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo) Moloka‘i: 1-808-553-1745

Kaua‘i: 1-808-274-3433 Lāna‘i: 1-808-565-7916

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]