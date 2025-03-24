T&K Asphalt Named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts for 2024 by The Boston Globe

T&K Asphalt Services is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in 2024 by The Boston Globe.

Whitman, MA , March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T&K Asphalt Services, New England’s leading commercial paving contractor, is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in 2024 by The Boston Globe. This prestigious accolade, featured in the Boston Globe Magazine’s annual Top Places to Work list, highlights T&K’s ongoing commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture while delivering top-tier services to clients across New England and beyond.



The Best Places to Work list, published annually by The Boston Globe, is based on employee surveys that measure workplace satisfaction, benefits, and company culture. The selection recognizes businesses that prioritize their employees’ well-being, professional growth, and work-life balance.

Since its founding in 1987, T&K Asphalt has grown to become New England’s largest commercial paving and parking lot maintenance company, providing superior asphalt services including paving, milling, grading, sealcoating, line striping, crack filling, commercial concrete, and snow removal.

With over 125 employees and a fleet of more than 400 pieces of equipment, the company operates with a self-performing model that ensures projects are completed efficiently, on time, and on budget.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a top workplace,” said [Name and Title of a T&K Asphalt Spokesperson]. “Our employees are the heart of T&K Asphalt, and this award is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the positive culture we’ve cultivated together. We believe in investing in our team, providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed, and creating a workplace where they feel valued and appreciated. T&K Asphalt’s success is built on the strength and dedication of our team. Being named a top workplace reaffirms our belief that investing in our employees—through a culture of excellence—translates into the outstanding service we provide our customers every day.”

Commercial Paving: Handling large-scale paving projects for big box stores, residential communities, commercial offices, and strip malls.

Commercial Sealcoating: Providing high-grade sealcoating to enhance curb appeal and protect parking lots from damage.

Commercial Line Striping: Offering expert line striping services, including custom layouts and ADA compliance.

Commercial Concrete Services: Specializing in concrete dumpster pads, ADA-compliant ramps, walkways, and landing gear pads.

Residential Sealcoating: Serving homeowners in Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and MetroWest with premier driveway sealcoating.

Commercial Snow Removal: Providing comprehensive snow removal services, including pre-snow walk-throughs, de-icing, and plowing.

For more information about T&K Asphalt Services and its award-winning team, visit https://www.tkasphalt.com.

Greg McMillan

7 Industrial Way

Whitman, MA 02382

Toll Free: 877-852-7742

Local: 781-826-3138

Email: info@tkasphalt.com

Visit Us: https://maps.app.goo.gl/W4WzQob8RjAB7rG1A

