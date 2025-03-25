Prakas & Co. Welcomes Commercial Real Estate Star Maxwell A. Profeta to South Florida

Proven Commercial Real Estate Expert Brings Talent and Tenacity to South Florida Firm

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida – Prakas & Co., a leading commercial real estate firm, is excited to announce Maxwell A. Profeta as the newest addition to its team. Max brings a stellar record of securing national tenants and managing leases, paired with a creative, client-first approach, to South Florida’s vibrant market.

Hailing from Indianapolis, Indiana, Max attended college in New York City, where he spent five years in the music and entertainment industry. There, he co-founded a hospitality company that served artists and their touring crews, sharpening his skills in client support and innovation. Back in Indianapolis, he joined Arnold Meyer Commercial Real Estate, becoming their top performer over five years.

Now settling in South Florida, Max joins Prakas & Co. with expertise in both independent deals and large-scale tenant acquisitions. His quick thinking, vast network, and belief that no request is too big set him apart. Clients value his constant availability and dedication to their success.

A cancer survivor, Max is also a devoted advocate for leukemia and lymphoma research, reflecting his commitment to giving back. Outside of work, he enjoys golfing, museum visits, reading, and family time.

“Max’s talent and energy are a perfect match for Prakas & Co. and our clients,” said Tom Prakas, Broker & Founder. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

For more details, contact Tom Prakas at tom@prakascompany.com - 561-929-0111.

About Prakas & Co.

Prakas & Co. is renowned for shaping the hospitality industry in South Florida, having brokered over 600 deals since 1999. The firm is now expanding its expertise into tenant representation, landlord representation, leasing, property management, new development, and large acquisitions, serving a diverse range of clients across these commercial real estate sectors with the same excellence and innovation that has defined its legacy.

