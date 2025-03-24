Explore college classes for free April 7-12 at Washtenaw Community College





ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host Free College Week April 7-12. The public is invited to sign up for more than 100 virtual and in-person classes at no charge.

Nearly 4,000 people register for WCC’s Free College Week each year. The annual event is held in conjunction with national Community College Month, celebrating the impact and opportunities available at college campuses across the country.

Classes are designed for a wide range of ages and include topics to help people understand the applications of artificial intelligence, hone computer skills, grow businesses, explore travel and cultures, improve personal wellness, learn HVAC basics and more.

Virtual sessions will run Monday through Friday, April 7-11, and will be capped off with on-campus events Saturday, April 12.

Community members, business representatives, prospective students and others throughout Washtenaw County and beyond are invited to attend.

WCC faculty members from academic programs, as well as trainers from the college’s non-credit Economic, Workforce and Community Development division and outside businesses, will teach. Classes are provided at multiple times from morning through evening to offer flexibility to accommodate schedules.

Registration is currently open.

Visit the Free College Week webpage for class details and to register.

Some of the classes this year include:

AI in the Workplace

Optimizing Your Resume with ChatGPT

First-Time Homebuyer Seminar

General Maintenance of Heating, Cooling, Humidification and Filtration Components

Line Dancing

Latin Salsa Dancing

Be Credit Smart!

Windows Computer Basics

Traveling to Brazil 101

Ten Money Mistakes to Avoid

Pro Tips for Caregivers: Navigating the Financial, Legal, and Emotional Landscape

Esports 101

Health Sciences at WCC!

From Classroom to Career: The Apprenticeship Advantage

Fun with Chemistry



For a full list, please visit wccnet.edu/fcw.

On Saturday, April 12, the public is invited to visit campus from noon to 4 p.m. to participate in hands-on activities. An Esports tournament featuring the popular game Super Smash Bros will start at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Student Center.

Also on Saturday, students interested in enrolling in WCC’s Summer and Fall semesters can do so through Xpress Registration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Welcome Center.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fran LeFort, 734-677-5295

