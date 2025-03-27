“An Exhibit in Three Parts” Expresses the Many Roles of Today’s Women

Artist: Anne Emmons. Design incorporates a dress belonging to her Great-Grandmother, a farm widow from southwestern Kentucky. Said Emmons, "I wanted this exhibit to illustrate the diverse aspects of her life." Designer Deborah Deal-Blackwell's handmade original 3-piece outfit features a patchwork skirt with "leaf" pockets, and hand wet-felted jacket with designer's dried foliage from her own garden. The Lakewood Cultural Center has been acclaimed as one of Colorado’s premiere venues for performing and visual art for many years.

Women’s Caucus for Art Colorado Chapter & Lakewood Cultural Center open large public interactive exhibit May 30 - August 24.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The complexities of identity, culture, and personal experience for women in 2025 are unpacked in “An Exhibit in Three Parts” which will run from May 30, 2025, through August 14, 2025. Presented by the Women’s Caucus for Art Colorado Chapter , and the Lakewood Cultural Center , the large exhibit offers unique works of art and an opportunity for the public to participate in an interactive creative project about the life of today’s women. The WOMEN CREATE publishing house, which offers WHAT WOMEN CREATE and WHERE WOMEN CREATE magazines is its official media sponsor. All events will be held at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 470 S Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80226.The three distinct exhibits include: “Dresses with Pockets,” “Compartmentalize,” and “Corner Pocket.”In the Dresses with Pockets exhibit, artists from the Caucus have handcrafted unique dresses that reflect what women carry - seen and unseen. Each stitch in the life-size dresses shows strength, with pockets holding everyday items and the weight of memories, dreams, and emotions. The unique collection features dresses created with recycled materials and clothing, kitchen items, hand-felted fabric, twigs and flowers, and many more "unusual" items. The exhibit will also be sent for display to other Colorado museums around the state starting in the autumn of 2025.In Compartmentalize women artists from around the nation are presenting a well-beyond-the ordinary presentation exploring how women nationwide navigate their multifaceted life roles.And, in the lobby of the beautiful regional Lakewood Cultural Center, the public can participate in creating their own art at the Corner Pocket. There the community will enjoy socially engaging, participatory activities to express their thoughts about life and the role of women today.“This unique three-part exhibit is one of the largest expressions of today’s challenges and opportunities for women ever staged in the entire Metro-Denver area,” said Kelly Austin-Rolo, Chairwoman of the Exhibitions Committee for the Colorado Chapter of the Women’s Caucus for Art. “People visiting the event will be introduced to an incredible amount of talent by women artists. They will find it appealing, humorous and even surprising, and they will certainly be impressed with how “spot-on” the displays reflect life today.”The Colorado Chapter of the national Women's Caucus for Art (WCA) is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The 53-year-old WCA, which was founded in 1972 in connection with the College Art Association, is a non-governmental organization (NGO) of the United Nations and is known for its Lifetime Achievement Awards celebrating international women artists including Yoko Ono, Judy Chicago, and many other celebrated creatives. WCA is committed to recognizing the contribution of women in the arts; providing women with leadership opportunities and professional development; expanding networking and exhibition opportunities for women; supporting local, national and global art activism; and advocating for equity in the arts for all.Women Create publishing offers two print and digital publications for creative women – WHAT WOMEN CREATE and WHERE WOMEN CREATE. Additionally, the company recently announced the formation of a separate WOMEN CREATE foundation which provides grants to women creatives that help bring their projects to life and foster innovation. More information can be found at: https://womencreate.com/foundation/ The Lakewood Cultural Center has been acclaimed as one of Colorado’s premiere venues for performing and visual art for many years. A thriving business hub and “bedroom” community for the city of Denver, Lakewood offers the three million people who live in the area an opportunity to share, learn, and express their creative talents.For more information about the exhibit, visit: www.WCACO.org

