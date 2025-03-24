2nd Annual BLK Male X Conference Returns with Purpose, Power & Prestige to Empower Black Men

Inspirational Panel Discussion Amongst Men

Empowering Black Men, Building Legacy and Engaging the Community

As a black woman and an ally in action, a builder of dreams, and a champion of change, I know I've created a movement with the BLK Male X.” — Cierra Conerly-Sims

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BLK Male X Conference , founded by dynamic speaker and entrepreneur Cierra Conerly-Sims, is returning in 2025 for its second year—and it’s bigger than ever. The BLK Male X Conference is a powerful, three-day experience designed to uplift and empower Black men through the pillars of education, health, wealth, and leadership. This dynamic gathering unites thought leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and community advocates to deliver impactful insights, practical strategies, and transformative resources for both personal and professional advancement. With engaging workshops, dynamic keynote speakers, and intentional networking opportunities, attendees gain the tools to break barriers, build generational wealth, and lead with purpose. More than just our annual signature event, the conference also serves as our primary scholarship fundraiser—every ticket purchased directly contributes to our mission of creating opportunities for future leaders. The BLK Male X Conference isn’t just an event—it’s a movement rooted in excellence, unity, and generational impact.From June 27-29 of 2025, thought leaders, business professionals, educators, and community advocates will convene for an experience unlike any other. With each ticket contributing directly to the BLK Male X Foundation Scholarship Fund, attendees are part of a movement that creates real, generational impact.“This legacy is not just what we leave behind, but the foundation we build today,” says Conerly-Sims. “When we uplift Black men, we uplift families, communities, and generations to come.”Weekend Highlights Include:• Friday – Cigars & Conversation (VIP CEO Circle): Exclusive networking with high-level entrepreneurs and professionals• Saturday – The Main Event: Full day of speakers, panels, teen summit, cultural vendors, and interactive empowerment sessions• Saturday Night – Masquerade Ball: Black-tie gala celebrating Black excellence in elegance and style• Sunday – EmpowerHIM Brunch: A powerful closing experience for connection, reflection, and renewed purposeAbout the Founder – Cierra Conerly-SimsA two-time Amazon #1 Best-Selling Author and nationally recognized speaker, Cierra Conerly-Sims is known for her vibrant energy, strategic thinking, and deep commitment to community uplift. She is the founder of S.I.S. Events & Services, S.I.S. Speaks, and Bossis Management Solutions, and co-host of the “Introverted Vibes & Extroverted Energy” podcast. Her signature framework, “How to M.O.V.E,” has inspired hundreds to overcome obstacles and embrace their purpose with confidence.With over 17 years of experience in FinTech, specializing in training, instructional design, and organizational leadership, Cierra is also a passionate advocate for domestic violence prevention, youth empowerment, and community development. She is the founder of the BLK Male X Foundation, a nonprofit committed to providing resources, programming, and scholarships for Black men.Publicist Desirae L. Benson adds, “She’s the mastermind behind so many things. This conference further highlights her passion and dedication towards delivering the highest level of excellence for our men in the community. She truly exemplifies the goal of allowing their voices to be heard and honoring their impact in this world.”Tickets & InfoWATCH THE VIDEO PROMO AND SHARE THE NEWS!Media Contact:Desirae L. Benson, PublicistDesiraeBenson.com | DesiraeBBB@gmail.com

