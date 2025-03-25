iSEE U.S. Appoints Dr. Scott D. Berger as Chief Solutions Officer to Lead in-Space Radar Development

iSEE Logo

Dr. Scott D. Berger appointed as Chief Solutions Officer to lead the development of a first-of-its-kind in-space radar payload for object tracking applications.

Our in-space radar payload will offer unparalleled advantages in space-based sensing for national security, enhancing mission-critical capabilities” — Andy Bowyer

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 25th 2025, Arlington, VA – iSEE Mission Systems, a U.S.-based space technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott D. Berger as Chief Solutions Officer (CSO) to lead the company’s technical efforts in developing and building a first-of-its-kind in-space radar payload for object tracking applications.As CSO, Scott Berger will spearhead the advancement of iSEE Mission Systems’ in-space radar technology development. A highly experienced, cleared radar systems engineer with a Ph.D. and over 30 years of expertise in advanced radar technologies, phased-array systems, and space-based sensing architectures, Dr. Berger brings deep knowledge in space surveillance, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies, and commercial spaceborne radar solutions. His experience includes system-level design for multiple radar platforms, pioneering sensing solutions, and technology roadmap development. With various publications in the field, his leadership strengthens iSEE Mission Systems' technical foundation for developing and deploying its in-space radar payload capability.The in-space radar payload being developed by iSEE Mission Systems marks a significant advancement tracking objects in space. Designed for integration into space-based sensor layers for defense systems, Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and Space Situational Awareness (SSA), the radar payload leverages AI at the edge for onboard processing, reducing bandwidth usage, and minimizing latency. By complementing ground-based radar systems as well as other in-orbit technologies, the iSEE space-deployed radar sensor will provide precise positioning, velocity vectors, and object characterization and identification for enhanced threat detection and interception.“As we build our U.S. development and production capabilities, our in-space radar payload will offer unparalleled advantages in space-based sensing for national security, enhancing mission-critical capabilities such as those needed by the Golden Dome program as well as space operators” said Andy Bowyer, Head of iSEE Mission Systems.iSEE Mission Systems (Impact Space Expedition and Exploration Corp), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, is a U.S. federal business focused company dedicated to delivering mission-critical space-based sensing solutions for national security applications. Its parent company, iSEE Global, also operates iSEE AI Systems in Europe, which is a world leader in AI-based Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and Space Situational Awareness (SSA) software and data solutions.

