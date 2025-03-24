Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Ascente, Now Open in South Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated community, Ascente by Toll Brothers , is now open for sale at 4006 Copper Cove Court in Reno, Nevada. This new luxury community features sophisticated new home designs in a breathtaking South Reno setting, with homes available for move-in as early as fall 2025.

With the ascending Sierra mountains as a backdrop, Ascente offers 12 Toll Brothers single-family home designs with spacious floor plans ranging from 2,600 to 6,372+ square feet. The Copper Rock and Silverskye collections feature unique floor plans and personalization options to suit a variety of lifestyles and preferences. Pricing at Ascente starts in the $1,100,000s.

"It is our great pleasure to introduce Reno’s most exciting new home community located in one of the most desirable areas in our region,” said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “With innovative new floor plans, impressive architecture, and sensational mountain views from multiple vantage points, Ascente by Toll Brothers is sure to become a premier neighborhood that will redefine luxury living in Northern Nevada.”





Home designs at Ascente offer an array of innovative features and options, including impressive main living areas with high ceilings and ample windows, dual kitchen islands, kitchen prep areas, dynamic loft spaces, media rooms, conservatories, expansive primary suites with secondary retreat rooms, multigenerational living suites, lower-level finished walk-out basements, and RV garages. Expansive covered patios, decks, and balconies maximize and elevate outdoor living spaces with incredible opportunities for unparalleled views.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes featuring a carefully curated selection of fixtures and finishes are also available at the community, with move-in dates starting in fall 2025.

Ascente residents will enjoy luxurious amenities including walking, hiking, and biking trails that provide direct access to the surrounding natural beauty. The community’s location offers proximity to top schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment, ensuring convenience alongside tranquility.

For more information on Ascente by Toll Brothers, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c86db007-c1d7-4379-a399-a5bf26cbd93b

