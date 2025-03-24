Supporting Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Survivors

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul, advocates, service providers and district attorneys for their steadfast commitment to protecting victims of crime. These adjustments to discovery laws will ensure that any penalties are proportional to the violation, improving fairness in the justice system for domestic violence survivors and all who are victims of crime, while maintaining the rights of the accused. We at OVS are proud to work with OPDV and our sister agencies to improve public safety for all New Yorkers.”

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “At DCJS, we are proud of our work to advance the fairness and efficiency of the criminal justice system and our efforts to help keep New Yorkers safe. Using unprecedented investments secured by Governor Hochul, our law enforcement and community partners have made significant progress in the fight against violent crime. At the same time, it is critical that we continue our efforts to target, prevent and reduce intimate partner and domestic violence. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s unparalleled leadership to improve safety for victims and survivors as shown by her record-setting investments, initiatives, and reforms proposed in the Executive Budget.”

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “Not all victims and survivors choose to seek a law enforcement or criminal response to the abuse or violence they have endured, and that is okay. If they do decide to seek a criminal justice route to hold their offender accountable, they deserve to be met with a system that understands their individual needs and works in a way that is truly survivor-centered, trauma-informed and culturally responsive. A system that does not put the needs of the survivor first is a system that may cause further trauma and harm to the survivor and their family. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your investments in victim and survivor well-being, and for inviting survivors to be a part of this important conversation.”